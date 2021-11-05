“On M6, I lost my explorer identity”

INTERVIEW – The explorer shows his personal films in “Mike Horn, surviving the impossible”, a documentary series on RMC Découverte.

“A united family makes the impossible possible”“It’s not ‘Koh-Lanta’, ‘The Island’ or ‘In the wild’, it’s true! My daughters, Annika and Jessica, who have helped organize the expeditions since my wife’s death, have decided to share the life of their explorer “pap’s” with these family films, in case I don’t come home. The documentary series integrates interviews and 3D reconstructions to follow the paths and challenges of survival. With a united family waiting for you, even if your life is uncertain, you can find the resources to make the impossible possible. “

“It’s when you go where no one has been that you live”

“This first issue, 87 days in the hell of the North Pole, looks back on the crossing of the Arctic on skis and in kayak with the Norwegian explorer Borge Ousland, in 2019, where I almost lost my life. Filming my expeditions is like writing the story of a book, like Ice survivor (Michel Lafon). As a kid, I read, fascinated, what Robert Falcon Scott, explorer and officer in the Royal Navy, had written in his tent before he died. NS! But it’s when you go where no one has ever been that you feel like you live and really live. ”

“Normally, I shouldn’t stay alive …”

“With less than 30 meters from the finish, I lower my guard and fall into the icy water with my skis. Borge films with an infrared camera. After 87 days in the polar night on a drifting pack ice, we have no more food and only 3 dl of fuel to warm up. Normally, I shouldn’t stay alive! With the wind, it is the equivalent of – 60 ° C; life expectancy is two minutes. You need water at 37 ° C to thaw, but if you heat it too much you grill like a sausage. You have to walk, because if you stay in the tent, you don’t go out. “





“Too many people are frustrated, dream big!”

“When we want we can. I hand-built a sailboat in the favelas of Sao Paulo with Bernard Stamm, who has never sailed on ice! Since 2007, the Pangea has made 27 trips around the world. With RMC Découverte, I avoided the voyeuristic series where people wonder if I’m going to die or not, to focus on reflection on determination, endurance, the desire to push one’s limits. Why is there only one “badger” like me among billions? Each of us can live freely, too many people are frustrated with what they are doing. You have to dream big! ”

“On M6, I lost my explorer identity”

“On M6, I liked accompanying people in extreme conditions (“ Cape Horn ”), but I became an animator. I lost my identity, there I find it. Without really being an ambassador of ecology, I can attest to my landing on board a Russian plane on an ice pack 2.50 m thick when at this place it is only 8 cm. I saw a polar bear eaten by a grizzly bear! It’s real life, not reportage. But how do you use this without getting people drunk? In fact, climate change almost cost me my life, the rest is blah … “

“If a shuttle leaves for Mars, why not …”

“With RMC Découverte, we have around ten projects. The expedition to Antarctica (2016-2017), the Amazon swimming (1997) and the world tour via the Equator (1999) will already follow. In the past five years I have only stayed at home for thirty-two days. Annika and Jessica have taken over the logistics since the death of my wife. I’m going to go back to the Amazon, to Patagonia on an ice cap dating from the ice age, to climb the 100% virgin mountains of Antarctica… If tomorrow a shuttle leaves for Mars without return, then why not… ”