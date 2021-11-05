One of the biggest activist funds in the world did not dare to attack Vincent Bolloré

According to our information, the American Third Point confirmed a few days ago that it had invested in Vivendi at the start of the year. After taking advantage of Universal Music’s IPO, the fund finally gave up fighting with Vincent Bolloré.

He pushes for the dismantling of the Shell oil tanker but has not dared to attack Vincent Bolloré. The activist fund Third Point has just invested 500 million euros in Shell to force it to split. A giant of 150 billion euros on the stock market, much heavier than the “small” French Vivendi. And yet, the American fund confirmed, in a letter sent to its investors, to have invested in Vivendi at the beginning of the year to play the IPO of Universal Music.

Tight battle

For several weeks, he then fought for Vincent Bolloré to let go of the world leader in music in order to attract more small shareholders and above all better promote his nugget. Last May, he obtained that Vivendi and the Bolloré group do not have seats on the board of directors of Universal Music. A way to prevent Vincent Bolloré from controlling his governance. He also negotiated the absence of double voting rights so that the businessman does not lock his power in general assembly. And finally, no takeover protection has been created at Universal.





So many brakes to a maximum valuation of Universal Music. A strategy that has worked since the group is now worth 45 billion euros on the stock market whereas it was rather expected around 35 billion euros before its IPO.

A great added value

Subsequently, Third Point considered remaining in Vivendi’s capital to start a standoff with Vincent Bolloré, who controls the group and its governance with only 27% of the capital. He also looked at the situation at Lagardère, also under the influence of the businessman. But in either case, he found no investor willing to follow him. The activist fund finally dropped the case. He resold his shares, realizing in the process a nice capital gain thanks to Universal.