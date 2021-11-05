Ousmane Dembélé still injured, his career goes downhill

Entered into play Tuesday in the Champions League after more than four months of absence, Ousmane Dembélé was again injured, announced FC Barcelona. Eric Di Meco has expressed his concern for the rest of the Frenchman’s career.

Ousmane Dembélé and injuries, episode 13. Since his transfer to Barça from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for 135 ME, the 2018 world champion has already been injured 13 times. The last date of this Thursday, when he made his return to competition on Tuesday against Dynamo Kiev, after more than four months of absence following a right knee operation. Ousmane Dembélé had not replayed from Hungary France at the Euro on June 19. FC Barcelona announced on Thursday that his player had relapsed. He will be unavailable at least until the end of the next international break, but this time due to a strained thigh. 30 small minutes and then goes, already, for the former player of Stade Rennais. Eric Di Meco sounded the alarm when addressing the Ousmane Dembélé case during the Super Moscato Show on RMC.

🗣 Di Meco on Ousmane Dembélé’s relapse: “There it will start to pose a serious problem for the rest of his career. When you are identified as fragile like that, it becomes complicated.” #rmclive pic.twitter.com/J4u1gvI8ul

– Super Moscato Show (@Moscato_Show) November 4, 2021

“It will start to pose a serious problem for the rest of his career”

“There it will start to pose a serious problem for the rest of his career. When you are identified as fragile like that, it gets complicated. It’s hard behind for the guys to invest in you (…) Initially, in the mind of Didier Deschamps, he is ahead of Martial, Coman. In this device where we were looking for a player on the left, the counterpart of Mbappé, when there were Giroud and Griezmann behind, Matuidi had to occupy this position. But the one who was predestined was Ousmane Dembélé ”, warned Eric Di Meco. As a reminder, the Barcelona winger, at the end of the contract in June 2022, has still not extended. He does not really push his leaders to make him a nice offer.