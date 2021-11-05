Ousmane Dembélé still injured: Sergi, Barça coach, would have played the French against the advice of doctors

In mid-June, during the Hungary-France match (1-1), counting for the second day of the group stage of the Euro, Ousmane Dembélé injured his right knee requiring an operation. After four months of recovery, the former Rennais replayed twenty-five minutes in Ukraine on Wednesday, in an already decisive meeting for the Blaugrana. While the Catalans needed a victory, Sergi Barjuan brought in Ousmane Dembélé in the 65th minute, just before Ansu Fati’s decisive goal (0-1, 70th).
According to Sport, Barça’s medical staff had requested that the Frenchman not play this meeting, or even only a quarter of an hour. “Ousmane is a different player, justified the Spanish technician after the Champions League match. I put it on the field earlier than I expected because I saw that we needed something different. He accepted it. It is to be congratulated that some players who were not 100% wanted to play this match. “Sergi took the risk but Barça will be without Ousmane Dembélé against Celta Vigo this Saturday.
