More

    Ousmane Dembélé still injured: Sergi, Barça coach, would have played the French against the advice of doctors

    Sports


    For the umpteenth time since his arrival at Barça in the summer of 2017, Ousmane Dembélé will have to go back to the infirmary. This Thursday, the Catalan club announced that the French winger had suffered a strained left thigh without specifying the duration of his unavailability. If the Spanish press evokes several weeks of absence, the daily Sport revealed that Sergi Barjuan, the interim coach of Barça, would have made him play in Kiev on Tuesday against the advice of the medical staff.

    In mid-June, during the Hungary-France match (1-1), counting for the second day of the group stage of the Euro, Ousmane Dembélé injured his right knee requiring an operation. After four months of recovery, the former Rennais replayed twenty-five minutes in Ukraine on Wednesday, in an already decisive meeting for the Blaugrana. While the Catalans needed a victory, Sergi Barjuan brought in Ousmane Dembélé in the 65th minute, just before Ansu Fati’s decisive goal (0-1, 70th).

    Liga

    End of socios, Espai Barça and contracts to be negotiated: Laporta, immense challenges, real danger


    9 HOURS AGO

    According to Sport, Barça’s medical staff had requested that the Frenchman not play this meeting, or even only a quarter of an hour. “Ousmane is a different player, justified the Spanish technician after the Champions League match. I put it on the field earlier than I expected because I saw that we needed something different. He accepted it. It is to be congratulated that some players who were not 100% wanted to play this match. “Sergi took the risk but Barça will be without Ousmane Dembélé against Celta Vigo this Saturday.

    “The Ramos problem is becoming a Kimpembe problem”

    Liga

    Xavi appointed to the Barça bench this Friday?

    18 HOURS AGO

    Liga

    From “New Galacticos” to indifference: “We no longer expect anything from Hazard in Madrid”

    19 HOURS AGO


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleSNCF: towards the end of cardboard train tickets in TGV and Intercités?
    Next articleAnimal Crossing New Horizons, new vegetables: how to find and grow them? Our guide

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC