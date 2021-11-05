Ousmane Dembélé still injured: Sergi, Barça coach, would have played the French against the advice of doctors

For the umpteenth time since his arrival at Barça in the summer of 2017, Ousmane Dembélé will have to go back to the infirmary. This Thursday, the Catalan club announced that the French winger had suffered a strained left thigh without specifying the duration of his unavailability. If the Spanish press evokes several weeks of absence, the daily Sport revealed that Sergi Barjuan, the interim coach of Barça, would have made him play in Kiev on Tuesday against the advice of the medical staff.

In mid-June, during the Hungary-France match (1-1), counting for the second day of the group stage of the Euro, Ousmane Dembélé injured his right knee requiring an operation. After four months of recovery, the former Rennais replayed twenty-five minutes in Ukraine on Wednesday, in an already decisive meeting for the Blaugrana. While the Catalans needed a victory, Sergi Barjuan brought in Ousmane Dembélé in the 65th minute, just before Ansu Fati’s decisive goal (0-1, 70th).

According to Sport, Barça’s medical staff had requested that the Frenchman not play this meeting, or even only a quarter of an hour. “Ousmane is a different player, justified the Spanish technician after the Champions League match. I put it on the field earlier than I expected because I saw that we needed something different. He accepted it. It is to be congratulated that some players who were not 100% wanted to play this match. “Sergi took the risk but Barça will be without Ousmane Dembélé against Celta Vigo this Saturday.

