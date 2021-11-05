Paris Stock Exchange: It’s Fed Day

All eyes are now on the Fed, as the US central bank is due to vote on its monetary policy tonight and provide indications that investors hope will be the least disturbing possible. The verdict will fall at 7:00 p.m., therefore outside the European session. The mainstream thinks that the US central bank will cut back on its monthly bond purchases. This reaches $ 80 billion in treasury bills and $ 40 billion in mortgage-backed securities each month. This is the famous “Tapering” long awaited. Finally, the boss of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has prepared the ground well for this change of course in order not to rush the markets too much. Unless there is a major shift in strategy, the Monetary Policy Committee should also reaffirm that a possible rise in interest rates will depend on the development of macroeconomic indicators. As such, the content of Jerome Powell’s speech will be analyzed in depth to try to find out whether the Fed’s first rate hike will take place before mid-2022 as expected by the consensus.

Because if the Federal Reserve has long insisted that the rise in prices is only temporary, it is difficult to see how inflationary pressures could dissipate quickly, especially if you take a look at the price chart of certain commodities. Much has been said about the explosion in logistics costs due to lack of capacity in sea freight, shortages of electronic chips which are the misfortune of consuming industries or the soaring energy prices with the infernal trio oil, coal and natural gas, and keep in mind that these price shocks spill over into other parts of the economy, a spread that can take the form of a real snowball effect. I will give you an example by asking you about the link that can unite natural gas and wheat, or even a baguette. At first glance, not much, but if you’re a farmer you should know where I’m going, especially if you haven’t placed your nitrogen fertilizer order yet. The fertilizer market is hit hard by rising gas prices in Europe, a key input in fertilizer production. Inflation in energy prices could thus tighten the supply of certain foodstuffs whose production is relatively greedy in fertilizers, such as wheat for example, the price of which is reaching high levels in Chicago, with an increase of more than 30% year-on-year. I’m obviously taking shortcuts since other factors come into play, but you get the idea of ​​the snowball.

Let’s come back to today’s session which will be marked by the PMI services index for the month of October, as well as the employment figures in the United States according to data from the ADP report and oil stocks. In addition to these macroeconomic indicators, there are still a few results publications today, such as Costco Wholesale and Qualcomm in the United States and Novo Nordisk and BMW in Europe.

Asia is taking a downward path tonight, as evidenced by the journeys of the Shanghai Composite (-0.2%) and the Hang Seng (-0.39%) at the time of this writing while the Tokyo Stock Exchange is closed due to public holiday. Europe should also catch its breath today, Fed day obliges. The CAC40 is expected around breakeven according to pre-opening data.

The economic highlights of the day

October Services PMIs will be released in the US this afternoon. Still on the other side of the Atlantic, a big day with the addition of the ADP study on employment (1:15 p.m.), factory orders (3 p.m.), ISM for services (3 p.m.) and oil stocks (3:30 p.m.). China’s services PMI remains expanding and rising from the September reading.





EUR / USD is stable at 1.158 USD. An ounce of gold trades at $ 1,781. Oil stabilizes at 83.6 USD for Brent and 82.6 USD for WTI. The yield on the US government bond is posted at 1.55% over 10 years. Bitcoin continues to climb to $ 63,100.

The main changes in recommendations

ABB: Jefferies goes from underperformance to neutral and increases his target from 25 to 29 CHF.

Ams AG: Barclays adjusts its target from 15 to 14.50 CHF. Deutsche Bank lowers its from CHF 20 to CHF 18.

Antin Infrastructure Partners: Citigroup begins monitoring the purchase with a target price of EUR 42.20. JP Morgan starts his with neutral advice and a target of EUR 35. Morgan Stanley is “line weighted” and a target of 35.50 EUR.

Chegg: Morgan Stanley goes buy to neutral and lowers its target from $ 88 to $ 53.

Idorsia: Jefferies is lowering its price target from 34 to 30 CHF.

Orange: Jefferies is still buying but lowers its target from 12.30 to 11.70 EUR.

Roche: Julius Bär raises his target price from 375 to 390 CHF.

Schindler: Stifel goes from neutral to buy but lowers his target from CHF 315 to CHF 295.

Under Armor: JP Morgan is buying and is revising its target upwards from 30 to 32 USD.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Deutsche Bank lowers its target from 75 to 68 EUR.

Worldline: Jefferies revises its target downwards from 101 to 70 EUR. The same goes for JP Morgan, whose price target goes from 91 to 73 EUR.

News from companies

In France

Results

Imerys is targeting EBITDA of between € 735 and € 755 million in 2021.

Nexans confirms its annual objectives, over the first nine months of the year, sales increased by 27.2% thanks to copper price inflation.

Bouygues has made a binding offer to Engie to buy Equans.

Air Liquide is launching a capital increase reserved for group employees.

Airbus is in talks with AirAsia about an order for A321neo.

Danone makes a bond placement of 700 million euros.

Eramet repays bonds in advance.

Genfit presents new clinical data regarding elafibranor.

Poxel announces its participation in several investor and scientific conferences in November.

Noxxon Pharma announces a delay for its next two Phase 2 clinical trials.

M2i, AST Groupe and Cast SA have disclosed their accounts.

In the world

Netflix is ​​launching into mobile games, for the moment reserved for its subscribers.

Pfizer raises its forecast for Covid-19 vaccine sales.

Amgen reports third quarter revenue of $ 6.7 billion, up 4% and lowering the upper range of its annual targets.

Facebook is ending facial recognition on its platform.

Novo Nordisk is raising its forecast for the whole year.

BMW confirms its annual forecasts and reveals a profit of 2.56 billion euros in Q3.

Volkswagen takes a stake in an EU-backed fund, EIT InnoEnergy.

Lufthansa achieves its first operational benefit since the start of the pandemic.

Zalando announces a decline in its revenues in Q3, despite an increase in sales of 23%.

Geberit achieved Q3 sales of 855 million Swiss francs, up 7.6% year-on-year.

Vontobel declares that the pace of collection slowed down during the summer but confirms his objectives.

Main results publications. Novo Nordisk, Costco Wholesale, Qualcomm, CVS Health, Booking, Equinix, BMW …

Readings and Videos

Les Marchés en Extension: Issue of November 2, 2021 (Nicolas Chéron)

Shiba Inu at the gates of Robinhood? (Laurent Pignot)

