Patrice Laffont triggers the anger of Internet users after his remarks on his “small retirement”

Speech is silver but silence is golden, says the saying that Patrice Laffont clearly did not have in mind as he candidly indulged in Jordan de Luxe in L’Instant De Luxe. The former TV host revealed that, like his father, publisher Robert Laffont, he had never been “a manager”. “I earn my living because I work. I have a very small pension and the day when I will no longer work, when there will be no more Numbers and letters and there will no longer be the theater, I will be A little in the shit! That’s how I am 82 years old. It does not matter and I may die in the street “, he added before revealing the amount of his pension. “3,500 bullets”, he revealed, an amount which clearly does not allow him to make ends meet because he would need “10,000 euros per month to be happy”.

What a little astounding on the networks where the father of Axelle Laffont was judged downright above ground, and with the greatest severity. “The average net pension was 1,393 euros in 2017 according to the Ministry of Health,” recalled an annoyed Internet user. “Poor Patrice Laffont who receives a retirement that even my future salaries will not equal”, quipped another.





“I solemnly ask the Red Cross to pay 6,500 euros per month to Patrice Laffont to enable him to shop with dignity in the 16th arrondissement”, “I am going to launch a Leetchi for Patrice Laffont. Who’s hot?”, “For the letters I don’t know but (…)

