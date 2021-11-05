Philippe Etchebest dumbfounded in Nightmare in the kitchen (VIDEO)

This Friday, November 5 in Kitchen nightmare on M6, Philippe Etchebest comes to the aid of Joël, 72, who runs a restaurant based on seafood. What the chef will discover in the kitchens will amaze him.
After helping Sandrine and Alexandre (Carnoux-en-Provence) then Béatrice and Patrice (Notre-Dame-de-Vaulx), chefs Philippe Etchebest and Mallory Gabsi will try to give a boost this Friday November 5, 2021, in Kitchen nightmare, to Joël, 72, who has been running a restaurant dedicated to seafood and fish for 11 years in Muret, near Toulouse. Solicited by his retired wife Martine, Philippe Etchebest must come to the aid of her husband who is exhausted with the task while customers are becoming increasingly rare. The chef, assisted by Josie, 64, a waitress in the restaurant for 4 years, cannot even pay himself a salary. The chef will make an amazing discovery.
Philippe Etchebest shocked by its discovery in Joël’s restaurant
Yes Philippe Etchebest first amazed when the waitress tells him that all the fish are fresh, he will be shocked when he goes to visit the kitchen and especially his refrigerators. “I am quite impressed with the amount of fish fish you have on the menu that they are all fresh. How do you manage? Because activity, that’s not what ” first asks the juror to Top chef before opening the establishment’s first two freezers. “We manage. We manage to manage“, answers shyly Joël. By opening it, Philippe Etchebest will be in shock at his discovery: “Damn, I’m told some fresh fish. I understand better. No, but I am dreaming. What is that ? Do not take this frozen sea bream in the face because it hurts.“
“I have never seen so many lobsters in my life!“
Salmon, sea bream and other fish are therefore all frozen but worse frozen. “It’s tidy anyhow. This must be filmed individually, well stored. Even frozen, it looks ugly “, comment Etchebest. “It’s true, it’s frozen but good quality frozen “, finally confesses the manager of the restaurant. Philippe Etchebest will then hallucinate by discovering a freezer filled with more than 400 lobsters: ” Ali Baba’s cave! Seriously, this is a joke. I have never seen so many lobsters in my life. And in a freezer “.