plane ticket prices soar

For several months, the price of kerosene has increased sharply: almost 130% increase in the space of a year. What impact the price of plane tickets, to the chagrin of travelers. “Everything increases too much”, says a tourist. Unfortunately for consumers, airlines are forced to apply the rate hikes in order to counter rising kerosene prices.





By way of comparison, it was necessary to pay 13,900 euros in kerosene in 2020 to make a Paris-New York flight, against 30,300 euros in 2021. After months of intense decline, the prices of plane tickets will increase en masse. An increase that will impact low-cost companies. “Depending on the company, this will take more or less time. The low-cost companies do not buy their fuel in advance, and will therefore increase their prices from the beginning of the year 2022. On the other hand, more traditional companies that buy their oil six months to a year in advance, they will take longer to pass it on “, says Xavier Tytelman, Starbust aviation consultant.