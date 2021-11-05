Portugal will return to the polls on January 30, 2022

The President of the Republic, Marcelo de Sousa, after the announcement of the dissolution of the Assembly, in Lisbon, on November 4, 2021. PEDRO NUNES / REUTERS

Two years after the legislative elections which, in October 2019, brought Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa back to power, the Portuguese will again be called to the polls on January 30, 2022. So decided by the President of the Republic, the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Thursday, November 4 in the evening, making use of the prerogatives which allow him to dissolve the Assembly.

At the origin of its decision, the rejection of the 2022 finance bill by Parliament on October 27, the result of the split between the Socialist Party and its former far-left allies, which brought down the government. To justify the convening of new elections, the president spoke of the need to guarantee the institutional stability of the country, when “A decisive year”. “It’s not just any budget” since “Must be used to get out of the crisis caused by the pandemic and to manage European recovery funds”, underlined the Head of State during a televised speech delivered at the Belem Palace, his official residence. Nearly 16 billion euros in aid are expected by 2026.





The failure of the state budget vote “Was not a rejection of circumstance, for minor differences, but fundamental”, argued Mr. Rebelo de Sousa, stressing that he “Totally reduced the government’s support base”.

Strategic calculations

In fact, it marks the end of the alliance between the forces of the left – the geringonça, at work since 2015 in Portugal -, which had made it possible to turn the page on austerity. If, for the Communist Party (PCP) and the Bloc (the party of the radical left Bloco de Esquerda, BE), the finance law lacked ambition in social and wage matters, for the PS, to implement all demands parties of the left was simply unrealistic. However, behind these political arguments undoubtedly also lie strategic calculations.

After collecting poor results in the local elections in September and the presidential election in January, “ it is very likely that the PCP and the Bloc interpreted this abandonment of their voters as a sign that they are no longer seen as channels of opposition, protest and discontent, analysis José Santana Pereira, professor of political science at the University of Lisbon. They might have decided that their long-term survival depends on a return to their traditional position, even if it means short-term punishment from the electorate ”.

