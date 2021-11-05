Presnel Kimpembe package, Clément Lenglet called in reinforcement

The central defender of PSG, injured in the left thigh, will not play the matches against Kazakhstan and Finland.

The problems are linked for Presnel Kimpembe. In difficulty Wednesday against Lepizig (2-2), the defender of PSG, injured in a thigh, withdrew for the November rally of the France team, announced Thursday, November 4, the French Football Federation.

The Parisian club player, initially selected by Didier Deschamps, will miss the reception of Kazakhstan, Saturday, November 13, and the trip to Finland, Tuesday, November 16.

Injured in the left thigh and forced to forfeit the November rally, Presnel Kimpembe is replaced by Clément Lenglet #ProuddeterBleus https://t.co/dyJCzbynjH – France team (@equipedefrance) November 4, 2021

Kimpembe, holder in Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday and at fault on the last goal of the Germans, is the victim of a “hamstring injury of the left thigh”, according to the FFF. He was initially summoned to the list of the Blues for the end of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. His package is in addition to that of Raphaël Varane, touched Tuesday with Manchester United.

Clément Lenglet, not always starting with Barcelona this season (one start in La Liga, two in the Champions League), has been recalled. The former Sevillian has only played one minute in blue since the Euro, against Finland in September. He will compete with Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Kurt Zouma and Jules Koundé in central defense. Lenglet (14 caps) was preferred to William Saliba (Marseille) or Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), also expected.