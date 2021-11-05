PSG football – Achraf Hakimi better in a box than in the field, the controversy swells

Expelled to Marseille two weeks ago, Achraf Hakimi has a series of bad performances with Paris Saint-Germain. And extra-sporting issues.

Again holder on the right flank of the Parisian defense in Leipzig in the Champions League Wednesday night (2-2), Achraf Hakimi was not convinced. Struggled by Angelino and Forsberg throughout the match, the Moroccan international suffered a 4/10 in the columns of L’Equipe on the eve of this fourth day of the Champions League. The difficulties of Achraf Hakimi are unfortunately very easy to explain according to Daniel Riolo, who implied in the After Foot on RMC that the Moroccan international was starting to party too much in Paris. An evil that has affected many PSG players in recent years and which could therefore make a new victim in the person of Achraf Hakimi, who was however monstrous last season with Inter Milan.

Hakimi loses strength in nightclubs

“The two full-backs were in great difficulty throughout the game. Nuno Mendes fared much better than Hakimi who is sinking. I said it a few days ago, it was taken badly by some people but I repeat it, Hakimi is sinking because I repeat it, he discovered Paris. Even when he had easy passes, he was out on the streets doing them. He is much better if he is free in his lane but even when he was free, we have the impression that he has lost 3 km / h since he joined PSG. It’s normal, he left them in the nightclub at 3 km / h “ launched Daniel Riolo, who fears that the right side of Paris SG, recruited for 60 million euros from Inter Milan, is on the very wrong track.





A photo with weapons that causes scandal

The controversy mounted on the subject of Hakimi who would pose with weapons and rappers (sic) really goes too far even if it is not “smart”.

He is in a Parisian shooting club, completely legal, with Ciryl Gane (UFC champion), Tchaga (hairdresser) and Nassim Lyes (actor). pic.twitter.com/yDHkXSAKol – EspoirsduFootball 🕊 (@EspoirsduFoot) October 27, 2021

Lately, Achraf Hakimi has been involved in some bad buzz on social networks. Very close to Kylian Mbappé, he was grilled late at the restaurant when the French striker had just withdrawn from the match against Lille. Previously, the Moroccan had seen a photo of him posing with weapons in the company of rappers or personalities from the fighting world (UFC). A snapshot released on the net and taken in a shooting range in Paris, which is therefore perfectly legal, it must be specified from the outset. But the pose with guns in combat mode caused a lot of reaction, and was generally frowned upon for this football player who is one of the examples or role models for young people. Suffice to say that his next performances will be monitored, for a player who is celebrating his 25th birthday this Thursday, and who must also justify to Paris SG the enormous investment made by the Parisian club to bring him here.