PSG | PSG – Malaise: The first tensions between Lionel Messi and Leonardo?

Posted on November 5, 2021 at 9:45 am by DM

Despite muscle discomfort, Lionel Messi has been selected to play Argentina’s next matches. Worried, PSG would have gone well with this selection.





Arrived this summer, Lionel messi was not on the lawn of the Parc des Princes this Wednesday to face the RB Leipzig. The Argentinian player suffers from a ” discomfort in the hamstrings on the left and pain in the knee after a contusion »And should miss the next league game against Girondins of Bordeaux. the PSG authorized Messi to go to a clinic in Madrid for treatment, but also to travel to Argentina to play the next matches of his selection. However, Leonardo had suggested that the many round trips between France and South America had consequences on his physique: ” It’s a little complicated. He arrived and he spent his first two months more in selection than in Paris with these stories of international break, with three matches each time. When you travel so much, it makes sense that there is muscle discomfort “.

PSG would have wanted to keep Messi