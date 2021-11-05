More

    Quinté + of Friday, November 5 at Vincennes: the forecasts

    Difficult riddle, none of the 15 competitors can be crossed with certainty. Presenting the 3 FARREL SEVEN, Jean-Michel Bazire has in his own way the key to the event, his partner being able to win or be at fault. But it is optimism that guides us about it.

    The 5 FORREST GEDE being in good shape and appreciating the layout, it will be retained in good rank. As for the 6 FASHIONABLE QUICK, which has long been in trouble with the main track of Vincennes, it seems to have calmed down, to the point of being able to put the church back in the center of the village.

    Our last minute, the 10 FOGO PICO, having always made the finish on the main track of Vincennes, it should confirm this aptitude, nothing preventing it also from shining. One regret among others? The 2 FOSBURY, which is not a model of wisdom, but which is also worth a lot of this kind.


    The predictions:

    3 FARRELL SEVEN
    5 FORREST GEDE
    10 FOGO PICO
    6 FASHIONABLE QUICK
    4 FALCAO DE CHENU
    8 FRED DU GUERET
    9 FEELING PACO

    The last minute :

    10 FOGO PICO

    Results for Wednesday 3 November at Vincennes

    RTL’s favorite won. The last minute inexplicably cracked 500 meters from the disc.

    Aslam

