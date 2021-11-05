Raphaël Pepin bruised by the tragic death of an ex: he wanted to “screw up”

For several years now, Raphaël Pepin has distinguished himself as a major candidate for reality TV shows. The 30-year-old collects television appearances in which he always reveals himself as the joker of the gang. A personality trait that ultimately hides much darker parts. He agreed to indulge like never before during an interview with Zone Off and broadcast on YouTube on October 31, 2021. Raphaël Pepin notably agreed to talk about a terrible accident that marked his life, namely the death of his former girlfriend Valentine, when he was 18 years old.

“At the time, I was around a girl, it was going well, I just lost my driver’s license so it was a friend who brought me to her house. I spend the evening at her place and the next day she wanted to see me again but I’m young and I didn’t want to go at all so I said ‘drop it’. And the next morning I go to work at work. I would remember it all my life, I have a friend of mine who arrives on a scooter and he says to me: ‘there was an accident on the road, it’s serious’. (…) He said to me: ‘there you go, Valentine is dead’. I do not understand too much and there, your life, it takes a turn and besides, I feel guilty. Guilty of not having been there“, he said with emotion.





I had dark thoughts

“It was the hardest time of my life, he then recognizes. I sometimes have anxiety attacks, everything comes from there. I had a lot of problems. (…) I went to the morgue to see her, I did things that normally 18-19 years old, you shouldn’t see.“The nightmare continues when, two years later while he is on a shoot, Raphaël Pépin learns the death of Valentine’s brother. A new tragedy which gives him suicidal desires. “It has been a super delicate period in my life. I’m not comfortable talking about it. For a year, I had dark thoughts, limited to asking the question: ‘is it worth it to be part of this life? Is it better not to end it? ‘ It happened to me to think about it. Then one day, I took my sister to my room and I said to her: ‘you have to help me, otherwise I’m going to screw myself up’“, he confided with tears in his eyes.

Raphaël Pepin ended up drowning his sorrows in outings and nightclubs “to forget“:”It helped me, you don’t have time to think and when I arrived home I collapsed from fatigue. Don’t forget you but you are in mourning, I did it like that“.