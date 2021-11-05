Raphaëlle Ricci balances the real reason for her absence at the 20th anniversary of the show

This Saturday, October 30, Star Academy fans were able to see the familiar faces of the time such as Nikos Aliagas, Jenifer or even Jean-Pascal. There were also Mario, Carine, Armande Altaï, Kamel Ouali and many other celebrities from the show. But someone was missing: Raphaëlle Ricci. And it did not escape anyone. Still, she was the show’s iconic teacher. Yet has she shunned the party? We tell you everything!

This Saturday, October 30, TF1 celebrated with great pomp the 20 years of Star Ac ‘. We especially remember Jessica Marquez. In 2001, this talented young woman dazzled with her unique voice. But also because she has a personality that you won’t forget. This weekend, she surprised viewers with her physical transformation over the years. Suffering from hyperthyroidism, the young woman gained weight because of her illness. On social networks, Internet users laughed at her, others fortunately defended her.

Star Academy: “It’s not because I’m bitter”

On the other hand, tweeters have pointed the finger at TF1 for certain rerun scenes and which according to them had no place on the small screen in 2021. They bluntly judged these scenes grossophobic. Within Objeko’s editorial staff, we totally agree with them. Indeed, we discover the director of the program, Alexia Laroche-Joubert, impose a diet on the two candidates Carine and Jenifer. “This thing about weight it could sooooooooooo good today I think (and fortunately)”, “Today tell a candidate you gained too much weight we will deprive you of cake … It would be a scandal”, “I’m dreaming the sequence on Carine and Jen’s weight would not be on TV at all today,” “2001: you’ve got some weight to lose, 2021: balance your weight!” ”, Some have said.





Beyond these controversies, a great void was felt with the absence of Raphaëlle Ricci. And the reason for his absence is chilling! The 53-year-old coach has indeed taken her Instagram account to explain her choices. In story, she was therefore keen to say things in full transparency. ” Just in passing, but then very quickly because I have already expressed myself on the subject … and especially before some people say anything for me. “, she thus let know.

Bodyguards 24 hours a day!

And to continue: “If I did not wish to go on the bonuses of the 20 years of the star Academy, it’s not because I’m bitter, it’s not because I spit in the soup, it’s not because I’m denying 6 years of my life and it’s not because I am angry with anyone… no, none of that and nothing crisp to give as a reason, i just turned the page!“. And to conclude: ” I think it’s quite clear and easy to understand. “

Already in May 2020, Raphaëlle Ricci had spoken on the social network. ” To people, I was a very, very mean teacher. I received threats. Over the years, this show had grown so big, in the media, that it was super complicated to manage.“, She had thus insisted on testifying. She had thus indicated to her subscribers that she had discovered ” dog heads In his mailbox. ” I said stop. I said it was not possible for me to imagine that people might want to kill me. They would certainly not have taken action, but when the production decides to put bodyguards at your disposal 24 hours a day, it must have been serious.“, She concluded. We understand it and we sympathize!



