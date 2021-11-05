“Red Bull wants me to win this weekend”

Driving the Red Bull RB16B, Sergio Pérez will have his first realistic chance this weekend to win his Grand Prix at home in Mexico City, where he has never entered the top 5 before. At the same time, however, Max Verstappen is battling Lewis Hamilton for the world title at the top. It cannot be ruled out that the two Red Bulls will conclude this race in the lead on the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, and in the event that Pérez is in front of his teammate under the eyes of a public committed to his cause, the question of a Team order to award seven additional points to the Dutchman would certainly arise …

This subject, already discussed on Tuesday with Pérez, resurfaced during the press conference for the Grand Prix de Mexico, and when asked the local of the stage if he would be ready to give up the victory to Verstappen this weekend, the one – here answers with confidence: “I think that would be a very good problem to have on my side. It always depends on the situation, because most of the decisions are usually made during the race, in the heat of the moment. Depending on the circumstances, we’ll see. But I have no doubts that the whole team, Red Bull, everyone wants me to win this weekend. “

Does Pérez really think Red Bull Racing will let him win under these circumstances? “Everyone is so excited – my whole team, the audience”, insists the native of Guadalajara. “You know, it’s a very special circuit for us. And it’s a very intense battle. We’ll see during the race, but I’m sure the whole team really wants… If there’s a race that they want me to win, this is it. So I’m sure I will have full support from my whole team. “





In any case, the subject has not yet been the subject of discussions within the team. “I don’t see much point in discussing it now”, says Pérez. “We’ll probably see where we stand on Saturday, and if it’s worth having this conversation. Right now, there’s no guarantee we’re going to be in that position. I think it will be a very good one. problem to have for the team. But there, we did not discuss anything. “

As for Daniel Ricciardo, who was alongside Pérez at a press conference, he does not hide that unless there were exceptional circumstances, he would never deliberately let a victory slip away at the Australian Grand Prix. “There, my answer is no, I wouldn’t. If it was the last race of the season and the world title came down to that rally, then the decision-making might be more complex. But no, a home victory is what you dream of when you’re little. If you’ve earned it on the track, you should be able to win it “, concludes the McLaren driver, who has never had success at home, his only podium in 2014 having finally led to a disqualification due to too high fuel flow.