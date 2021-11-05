Reno 6 Pro review: efficiency without originality

The Reno 6 Pro is equipped with a quadruple photo module, identical on paper to that of a certain… Find X3 Neo. We therefore find a main sensor IMX766 of 50 megapixels with its wide-angle lens (f / 1.8), an ultra-wide-angle module of 16 megapixels (f / 2.2), another with a 2x telephoto lens (13 megapixels , f / 2.4), and finally a 2 megapixel sensor with macro optics.

Main module: 50 megapixels, eq. 24mm, f / 1.8

The Reno 6 Pro uses the traditional pixel-binning to deliver 12.5 megapixel shots by default. By day, its results are very similar to two of the Find X3 Neo, from which it inherits the ability to render many details on our test scene. The treatment implemented by Oppo seems to have evolved, and the too cold tint noted in the past has disappeared. The result only seems more natural, and more pleasing to the eye.





Oppo Find X3 Neo (24mm eq, f / 1.8, ISO 173, 1 / 125s)



Oppo Reno 6 Pro (24mm eq, f / 1.8, ISO 104, 1/100 s) enlarge



At night, the differences in software processing become more visible. We note in fact that the digital noise is a little more present, but in return for a better exposed and less desaturated scene. In its price range, the smartphone ranks among the good students.





Oppo Find X3 Neo (24mm eq, f / 1.8, ISO 2560, 1/15 s)



Oppo Reno 6 Pro (24mm eq, f / 1.8, ISO 2560, 1/17 s) enlarge



Main module: 50 megapixel mode

It is still possible to capture photos in 50 megapixels, which will however further encumber the memory (not expandable) of the smartphone. By day, we see that the level of detail is not particularly higher, but that it allows a zoom in the pictures if necessary. The observation is the same at night. In short, except in the event of a need for important cropping, it is not recommended to use this 50 megapixel mode.





Oppo Reno 6 Pro 50 megapixels



Oppo Reno 6 Pro 12.5 megapixel enlarge







Oppo Reno 6 Pro 50 megapixels



Oppo Reno 6 Pro 12.5 megapixel enlarge



Ultra wide-angle: 16 megapixels, f / 2.2

The perilous exercise of the ultra wide angle is not really the strong point of the Reno 6 Pro. Like its predecessor, it struggles to render our test scene with all the precision expected and even loses slightly in sharpness. In return, there is again a warmer colorimetry, as evidenced by the color chips at the bottom left of the image. Exposure is difficult to control, as is often the case in this exercise.









Oppo Find X3 Neo (f / 2.2, ISO 183, 1/50 s)



Oppo Reno 6 Pro (f / 2.2, ISO 163, 1/50 s) enlarge



Business takes a turn for the worse in low light conditions. The smoothing is clearly present, despite a slightly better exposure than on the Find X3 Neo.





Oppo Find X3 Neo (f / 2.2, ISO 4208, 1 / 10s)



Oppo Reno 6 Pro (f / 2.2,, ISO 5648, 1 / 10s) enlarge



Telephoto: 13 megapixels, eq. 52mm, f / 2.4

The Reno 6 Pro has the merit of being constant, regardless of the photo module used. With its focal length equivalent to 52 mm, or a 2x magnification effect compared to the wide-angle, the smartphone produces images with warmer colors than those of the Find X3 Pro. The faded colors of its predecessor are therefore much closer to reality, in broad daylight at least. However, the contrasts are a little less marked and the details slightly smoothed out, which makes the whole lose some information.





Oppo Find X3 Neo (52mm eq, f / 2.4, ISO 236, 1/50 s)



Oppo Reno 6 Pro (52mm eq, f / 2.4, ISO 192, 1/50 s) enlarge



At night, do not wait for a miracle. The colors are certainly a little less desaturated than on the Find X3 Neo, but the less marked contrast affects the final rendering.





Oppo Find X3 Neo



Oppo Reno 6 Pro enlarge



Front and video module

The Reno 6 Pro does better than the Reno 6, which is limited to Full HD, since it can shoot up to 4K at 60 fps. It is nevertheless in Full HD that it offers the most options, starting with its electronic stabilization system, its bokeh effects or its AI promising to adapt to different types of scenes. There is also the possibility of filming in “dual-view”, that is to say by simultaneously using the front and rear sensors.

Regarding the front photo module used in this way, Oppo uses a 32-megapixel sensor offering selfies of decent quality. However, be careful with portrait mode, which allows you to obtain a nice background blur, but with sometimes imprecise clipping.