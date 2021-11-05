residents reject proposed police overhaul after George Floyd’s death

More than half of the residents of Minneapolis, Minnesota, have rejected plans to reform the city’s police force. The vote took place against a backdrop of a general increase in crime in the United States.

Called to vote on a plan to overhaul their police, the inhabitants of Minneapolis rejected on November 2 the idea of ​​a reform going in the direction of a “dismantling of the police” (Defund the police), in accordance with multiple appeals that had emerged after George Floyd’s death in May 2020.

A year and a half later, voters in this metropolis were called upon to vote on the project to “replace police services with public security services”. This reform aimed to put more emphasis on crime prevention than law enforcement. If the measure had passed, the current Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) would have been replaced by “a public security department” responsible for adopting “a comprehensive approach to public health”. What is more, more resources would have been allocated to the recruitment of psychosocial workers.

In the end, 56% of residents of Minnesota’s largest city voted against the reform. The Democratic mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, candidate for his own succession, was opposed to the initiative, and welcomed the result of the vote. “We need a deep and structural change in policing in America, but at the same time we need to make sure that the police are working directly with the community, to keep us safe,” he said. to his supporters, remarks relayed by the Washington post.





Supporters of the overhaul pointed to the need to break with a “structurally racist” institution. To explain their defeat, the latter accuse the opponents of the reform of having led a campaign of “disinformation” aimed at “sowing fear”.

Opponents of the overhaul argue that the project in question was “vague”. Cited by the Washington post, a black voter living in the north of the city thus declared “fear that the overhaul is in reality a devious effort to abolish the police, which was unthinkable in a neighborhood that has experienced many episodes of armed violence that killed and injured dozens of people this year ”.

A vote in a context of generalized rise in insecurity

It must be said that the vote took place in a context of a general increase in crime in all the major cities of the United States. A poor context for a project which envisaged, among other things, removing the minimum threshold for the number of police officers in Minneapolis, whose number has fallen by 161 since the death of Georges Floyd. The north of the city is particularly affected by the increase in insecurity, some residents not hesitating to speak of a “war zone”. However, other parts of the city which are usually more peaceful are also affected. This is how the Marcy Holmes neighborhood, bordering the University of Minnesota, has seen a 60% increase in crime over the past year.

Minneapolis is not the only city affected by this phenomenon. Many videos denouncing the rise of insecurity in the streets of major American cities are circulating on social networks. Even prestigious sites such as Venice Beach in Los Angeles are now affected by a surge in violence.