Roselyne Bachelot taken over by Patrick Cohen for an error

On Saturday, October 30, Ary Abittan was taken into police custody, after having been the subject of a complaint for rape, filed the same day by a woman with whom he had regular relations. Police custody which continued on Sunday, October 31. The comedian is now indicted for rape and placed under judicial supervision during the investigation. Ary Abittan was about to start promoting his new show, Pour de Vere, for which he was to go on tour from next December, and the new installment of the What We All Have Right saga god, in theaters in February 2022. Projects that could be postponed … or even canceled. The Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, invited on the set of C à vous, Thursday, November 4, was questioned on the subject: “Should he suspend the presentation of this show while waiting for justice to be pronounced or on the contrary Should the presumption of innocence allow him to present his show if he wishes? “asked Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine.





“I have no advice to give to Ary Abittan”, replied Roselyne Bachelot before explaining: “In these cases [de viols et d’agressions sexuelles, ndlr], the first principle that I set for myself is respect for the words of the victims. It must be respected and no one should question it a priori. Second principle: respect for the presumption of innocence. There is an investigation in progress, it is taking place, I do not have to comment on it, and (…)

Read more on the website of Here

VIDEO Kevin (Don’t forget the lyrics): this huge stroke of luck that makes Internet users react

VIDEO The queens of shopping: a very capricious candidate annoys her mother

VIDEO Julien Cohen: while handling an object, Julien Cohen fails to break it

“This time it was over”: the reason why JoeyStarr cut ties with his father

Coumba (Koh Lanta) takes radical decision for his “sanity”