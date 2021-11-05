Sampaoli annoyed by the behavior of some Marseille supporters

On the occasion of the 4th day of the Europa League, OM conceded another draw against Lazio Rome (2-2) at the Vélodrome. A match marked by brief incidents at the end of the first period that Jorge Sampaoli did not appreciate.

Four games, four draws. OM do not lose in the Europa League, but do not advance very quickly. Results which place Marseille in an unfavorable situation for qualification for the final phase of the C3, even if the Marseille club is still master of its European destiny. In the event of a positive result at Galatasaray during the 5th day, OM could play their passage in the round of 16 or in the play-off against a third in the Champions League against Lokomotiv Moscow at the Velodrome. A match played again without some of its supporters?

The question arises after the new incidents experienced this Thursday in Marseille. We play the start of additional time of the first period, when the game must be briefly interrupted by the Spanish referee, José Maria Sanchez Martinez. The cause of the incidents in the stands, with apparently projectiles thrown on the lawn.

“This type of behavior seems ridiculous to me”

Incidents that annoyed Jorge Sampaoli. “It’s a shame, it didn’t make sense. We controlled the game. It was against us. People should enjoy the game, not do that. This type of behavior seems ridiculous to me,” got carried away. the Argentine, while OM were leading 1-0 at the time of this brief interruption. Before conceding the equalizer a few minutes after the resumption of play. UEFA had initially suspended the north turn after the incidents against Galatasaray, but the body had accepted OM’s request to invite, in this part of the stadium, 10,000 children instead of the ultras.

A Jorge Sampaoli who was above all satisfied with the performance of his team, especially at the start of the meeting. “We were very superior in the first half and reaching the break tied was not necessarily fair, he lamented. In the second half, we take a very quick goal but the team struggled until the last second. It was hard to come back with a very experienced team in front. We managed to play without fear but in this tournament we weren’t very lucky. ” Will she turn face during the last two days?