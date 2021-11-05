Samsung remains on the throne in Europe but Xiaomi is in ambush

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung is still installed as the number one smartphone market in Europe, but Xiaomi is always more threatening without being infallible.

For years and in various parts of the world, Samsung has become accustomed to occupying the world number one place in the smartphone market. Recently, however, Xiaomi has made life more complicated at the top of the ranking, especially in Europe.

On the Old Continent, Samsung therefore remains in first place for the third quarter of 2021 according to the firm Counterpoint Research. The South Korean giant monopolizes 30.4% of the market share in terms of sales. Behind him, Xiaomi is at 23.6% and Apple at 22.1%.





So one might think that the leader still has a fairly comfortable mattress, but there is another fact to take into account. Indeed, despite its lead, Samsung recorded a decrease of 16% compared to last year. Conversely, Xiaomi continues to advance like a steamroller and sees its market share grow by 51% year over year.

In other words, Samsung is still leading the way, but Xiaomi is getting progressively bigger in its rearview mirror.

Well helped by the Galaxy Z Flip 3

Counterpoint Research specifies, however, that the South Korean brand is doing quite well. “The situation could have been worse without the popularity of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, especially in Western Europe», Explains Jan Stryjak, one of the heads of the analysis firm.

The specialist also specifies that Samsung was able to correct the situation after “his supply problems at the start of the year“. We also understand better why the manufacturer preferred to focus its efforts on its folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 to the detriment of the Galaxy S21 FE.

In addition, do not believe that the group depends solely on its mobile division, far from it. By supplying various components to its competitors, Samsung has been able to take shelter with its chips, despite the tech shortage.

All is not rosy for Xiaomi

Despite its good performance in the third quarter, Xiaomi is not immune to a misstep. Indeed, Counterpoint Research highlights the fact that at the end of the period analyzed, “Xiaomi took a big hit in September 2021 due to severe component constraints“.

The dynamic looks better on the side of Apple with its iPhone 13 which is on track to meet a nice success in the fourth quarter with the end of year celebrations.

The battle will therefore be fierce. Note that Counterpoint Research’s top 10 is completed, in order, by Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Motorola, Nokia, Honor and Huawei.