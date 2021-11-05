Sex and the City: Spend the Night in Carrie Bradshaw’s New York Apartment!

Stop everything! On the occasion of the release of the 7th chapter of Sex and the City broadcast on HBO Max, “And Just Like That“… Sarah Jessica Parker, in partnership with Airbnb and Warner Bross, opens the doors of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment!

The actress, also a producer of the series, therefore becomes, during this promotional operation, an Airbnb host and offers two one-night stays for two people in a reconstruction of the Upper East Side apartment, on the 12 and November 13!

AirBnB

What awaits you if you rent this apartment?

In addition to spending the night in a room almost identical to the one in the series, you will be able to access Carrie’s sumptuous dressing room, try on her iconic tutu while sipping a cosmo, and immortalize this moment during a photoshoot. All for the modest sum of 23 dollars, a nod to the number of years since our first meeting with our 4 favorite New Yorkers.

“The character of Carrie Bradshaw is particularly close to my heart, and revisiting her universe for the rest of the story of Sex and the City has been a huge joy” Sarah Jessica Parker said. “I can’t wait for series aficionados to discover the new York of Carrie and that they literally immerse themselves in her universe, for the first time “

Reservations open Monday, November 8 at 5 p.m. on airbnb.com/sexandthecity. Good luck !

Read also :

Covid-19: what are the conditions to travel to the United States?



New York: you can now climb on foot to the top of The Edge skyscraper