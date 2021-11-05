singer Jean-Luc Lahaye brought before an examining magistrate for indictment

Singer Jean-Luc Lahaye is brought before an examining magistrate with a view to possible indictment, after two days in police custody, notably for rape and sexual assault on two minors over 15 years old, franceinfo learned from source close to the file Friday, November 5. According to our information, the singer continued to deny the facts while in police custody and spoke of consensual sex between the teenage girls and himself.

Three women had been taken into custody at the same time as the singer. His daughter was released on Thursday due to her medical condition. The other two are the mothers of the victims, suspected of “not denouncing a crime” and “complicity in rape on a minor over 15 years”, for having encouraged their daughters to have sex with Jean-Luc Lahaye. One was released on Thursday, and the other on Friday morning. For the moment, the legal consequences concerning the singer’s daughter and the two women after their custody are not known.





Jean-Luc Lahaye, 68, was arrested Wednesday morning, after complaints from two young women who accuse him of rape and sexual assault in 2013 and 2014, when they were minors over 15 years old. The singer had already been sentenced to one year in prison for bribing minors on one of the two girls in 2015. This time he was heard for many counts, such as rape, sexual assault, the corruption of minors over 15 years of age, the fraudulent abuse of the state of weakness of these minors to lead them to harmful acts, invasion of privacy as well as the possession of child pornography images , according to a judicial source at franceinfo.