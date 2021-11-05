Skoda Enyaq becomes Skoda Enstoq

Skoda has a new model in its range: it is called Enstoq. A surprise that we discovered on the first page of the brand’s website! The vehicle is however not unpublished, since the photo is that of an Enyaq.

This SUV has just been launched. Is there a problem with his name? In particular, we can find its pronunciation complicated. Not all of that. Those who are followers of puns will have detected the pun: Enstoq is an “Enyaq available in stock”.

If the brand is having fun in this way, it is because immediate availability has become a very important sales argument at the end of the year. The semiconductor shortage is disrupting the production of automobiles. With the lack of electronic parts, brands are forced to slow down or even stop chains, they also have to make choices in models and versions. The key: longer delivery times! And even stretched out, these are not guaranteed.





So for those who want to change car and don’t want to wait unreasonably, it is best to take a model that is immediately available, therefore in stock. For the Enyaq, as of November 4, 465 models are available (out of a total of 1,648 Skoda in stock).

Proof that the argument is important, Renault’s latest television ads have won a “ready to go” badge. We must therefore hurry to go to concessions! We also saw during a check-in a few weeks ago that the car parks of the brands were considerably emptied. In June, Citroën had more than 11,000 cars in stock. There were 3,100 at the beginning of October, there are 1,500 left at the beginning of November!