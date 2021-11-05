More

    SNCF: here is what will change for paper tickets

    Through Maxime T’sjoen
    SNCF cardboard tickets are no longer available for sale at mainline terminals.
    This is the beginning of the end for the mythical cardboard ticket of the SNCF. For several days, this has disappeared from the automatic terminals of the main lines of the railway company and is replaced by a ticket in the format of a credit card. Understand, a receipt.

    Nevertheless, it is still possible to get it at traditional counters, and when you travel by TER. The composting terminals are therefore saved.

    Do not completely dematerialize the sale

    The objective could have been to dematerialize the sale to have only digital transport tickets, it will not be. Contacted by actu.fr SNCF reassures:


    We are addressing the entire population, including those who are less comfortable with digital technology.

    SNCF

    In reality, the end of cardboard tickets for automatic kiosks remains a minor change. “Less than 5% of mainline tickets are purchased at a self-service terminal,” says the railway company.

    No deletion date

    Our colleagues from BFM report that discount cards will also be affected by this format change, which will be applied to all points of sale and pick-up in the first half of 2022.

    Small steps therefore, which could lead to a total elimination of this legendary ticket, as for the Paris metro ticket, the end of which is scheduled for spring 2022. The SNCF indicates thatno date is set for the final end of the box.

