“Snow White”: Disney chooses Gal Gadot as Evil Queen

CINEMA – The remake of Snow White gradually takes shape. After Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), cast in the role of the famous princess, is Gal Gadot (Wonder woman, Fast and Furious) who will be joining the film’s cast as Evil Queen very soon, according to information from Deadline this Wednesday, November 3. Information confirmed by the Israeli actress herself at the microphone ofEntertainment Tonight, on the red carpet of the premiere of Red Notice, expected November 12 on Netflix.
The least we can say is that the actress seems very enthusiastic about the idea of playing the illustrious antagonist of the Grimm brothers’ tale, published in 1812. “I am excited to interpret it, to create a wicked character. iconic with my own voice, ”she argued. And to add in the blink of an eye: “Mirror, my beautiful mirror… I can’t wait!”.
Directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt, the feature film, shot in live action, will be the direct adaptation of the first cartoon released in 1938, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, itself inspired by the tale. The story and the original music will therefore be taken again, with however the addition of new elements including a new soundtrack composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land), according to Deadline.
Filming should start in 2022. The rest of the cast, apart from Rachel Zegler, is not yet known.
