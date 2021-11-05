“Snow White”: Disney chooses Gal Gadot as Evil Queen

CINEMA – The remake of Snow White gradually takes shape. After Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), cast in the role of the famous princess, is Gal Gadot (Wonder woman, Fast and Furious) who will be joining the film’s cast as Evil Queen very soon, according to information from Deadline this Wednesday, November 3. Information confirmed by the Israeli actress herself at the microphone ofEntertainment Tonight, on the red carpet of the premiere of Red Notice, expected November 12 on Netflix.





The least we can say is that the actress seems very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​playing the illustrious antagonist of the Grimm brothers’ tale, published in 1812. “I am excited to interpret it, to create a wicked character. iconic with my own voice, ”she argued. And to add in the blink of an eye: “Mirror, my beautiful mirror… I can’t wait!”.