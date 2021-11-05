Societe Generale at the top of the CAC 40 index thanks to its very good quarterly results – 04/11/2021 at 09:43

(AOF) – Gaining 2.82% to 30.25 euros, Societe Generale is galvanized by profits well above expectations in the third quarter. The French bank benefited, like its competitors, from the reduction in the cost of risk, but also from a more dynamic than expected net banking income. Jefferies underlines its good performance in retail banking in France, in the equity, financing and advisory businesses, but also in ALD.

Between July and September, net income, group share, jumped 85.7% to 1.6 billion euros. The Reuters consensus was only 956 million euros.

Revenue rose 14.9% to 6.67 billion euros as the market expected 5.85 billion euros. At the same time, management fees only increased 9% while the cost of risk fell 62.2% to 196 million euros.

In detail, the equities business, one of the group’s strengths, posted revenues of 814 million euros, up 53%, with a good performance from all activities. Volumes were particularly high on investment solutions products (structured products and listed products) and on prime services products.

In retail banking in France, revenues excluding PEL / CEL stood at 1.963 billion euros, up 5.7%.





Fréderic Oudéa, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, commented: “The Societe Generale group had an excellent quarter with high commercial and financial performance in all businesses and an improvement in the cost / income ratio. The group also continued to benefit from quality. of its loan portfolio with a low cost of risk associated with a provisioning policy which remains very cautious “.

These good results are accompanied, as for BNP Paribas, by the launch of a share buyback program, amounting to approximately 470 million euros, scheduled for November 4 with completion expected at the end of 2021.

The bank ended the quarter with a hard capital ratio (CET 1) of 13.4%, after provision for distribution and including the impact of the share buyback program, i.e. around 440 basis points above l regulatory requirement.

Many challenges for European banks

The European retail banking model is particularly challenged by the digital boom. Some are withdrawing from this activity, as is the case with HSBC. In addition, there is an increase in risks. Thus, according to the ECB, the strong activity of the big banks in the market for leveraged transactions and the markets for equity-linked derivatives exposes them to excessive risk-taking.

As for French banks, since the health crisis, they have been increasingly exposed to cyber risk following the need to switch financial activities massively and rapidly towards teleworking and the provision of remote services.