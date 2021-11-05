Strict containment for the next two weekends is boosting commerce

The strict confinement decided by the government for the next two weekends is causing business leaders to react. A decision “incomprehensible” for professionals, who highlight the favorable health indicators.

After the announcement of the extension of strict confinement over the next two weekends, business leaders are sounding the alarm.

“Our feeling is that we are not part of the problem”

They denounce the lack of communication, and the vagueness, around the measures taken by the government, while many companies are in difficulty, and that the health indicators are good. “Our feeling is that we’re not part of the problem“, launches Mimsy Daly, president of Medef.

“From the moment our businesses are safe, our restaurants have adapted extremely strict protocols, at a time when health indicators linked to the considerable efforts that these sectors have made by closing their doors for long weeks, improve. A large part of the population of this country has been vaccinated, the health pass is required. We no longer understand the need to close on the weekend which represents, I would remind you, nearly 30% of the turnover for the week, for all of these sectors of activity.“, continues the president of Medef.

Mimsy Daly, President of Medef



End of year conducive to business

Measures that are difficult to understand according to traders and restaurateurs, while since November 2, no new death from Covid-19 has been deplored in New Caledonia. “We have a lot of businesses that have adapted, that have put in place a certain number of barrier measures. Today, the measures taken at the end of the week are no longer understandable by all traders“, deplores Frédéric Pratelli, president of the traders union.

“We expect that there will be consultations that can help change all of this. We have visibility which is really too uncertain from week to week. We had been confirmed that the weekend of All Saints would be the last. Today, we see that from fifteen days to fifteen days, we are making the measures last“.

A great concern at this end of year period favorable to business, which local merchants and restaurateurs do not want to miss. “We need visibility for the end of the year. The traders are in preparation for the Christmas holidays, the goods are there and the sales are not there. We need to speak with all the decision-makers“, continues Frédéric Pratelli.

