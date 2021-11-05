More

    Submarine damaged in the China Sea: the US Navy relieves command of its functions

    “Common sense, caution and due process”: this is what lacked the three officers who commanded the US Navy nuclear submarine damaged last month in the China Sea after hitting a seamount.

    Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, Commander 7th Fleet, relieved Commander Cameron Aljilani, Commanding Officer of the USS Connecticut, a Seawolf-class nuclear powered submarine, Lieutenant Commander Patrick Cashin , second in command of the submersible, and Senior Petty Officer Cory Rodgers, the most senior non-commissioned officer on board, the US Navy said in a statement. All three have now “lost the confidence of the US Navy.”

    The USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered Seawolf-class submarine, struck an initially unidentified object on the afternoon of October 2 while sailing submerged in the South China Sea. Eleven sailors were injured. Investigation established that he struck a seamount that was not shown on the maps.


    The exact place kept secret

    It must have surfaced but was still seaworthy and was able to reach the island of Guam, United States territory in the Pacific. The submersible is still in Guam and will return to its home port of Bremerton, Washington State (northwestern United States) to be repaired, said the Navy statement.

    The US Navy has never revealed the exact location of the incident, nor the depth to which the submarine was operating during the accident. China claims almost all of the South China Sea and has built military outposts there on small islands and atolls, while the United States and its allies regularly patrol the region’s international waters to assert their right to freedom of navigation.


