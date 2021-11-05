suspicion of misappropriation of the donation site dedicated to the candidate who died of cancer

The Koh-Lanta: the four lands edition was marked by the participation of a candidate very appreciated by his fellow adventurers: Bertrand-Kamal. This sympathetic character with a frank smile touched the faithful of the program. Unfortunately, the latter succumbed to cancer during the broadcast of the show. To pay homage to the Dijonnais, a dedicated fund “for Bertrand-Kamal” was created, in order to collect donations to advance research against the disease. Denis Brogniart and Alexia Laroche-Joubert, the producer of ALP, were at the initiative and launched the fundraising and in the presence of the parents of Bertrand-Kamal, Annick and Samir. “I hope that through this fund, which will bear your name loud and clear, one day research will find a remedy to be able to take our revenge and spare other families, that no one will ever live what we have gone through ” , declared his parents. For his part, the journalist wishes “that the death of Bertrand-Kamal is not just one more death.“, said the host from a statement posted on Instagram.





A former journalist accused of hijacking the site dedicated to Bertrand-Kamal

But Thursday, November 4, it is a real coup de theater and club that revealed our colleagues from the Parisian that a former journalist would have been sued by the Arc Foundation for the fight against cancer. “The association accuses him of having misappropriated, for fraudulent purposes, a domain name close to that of the candidate of “Koh-Lanta” Bertrand-Kamal, who died a year ago, and whose dedicated site is used to collect information. funds.“, specify our colleagues. Bertrand-Kamal, his real name, was also called Bertrand-Kamel and the alleged culprit would have played this small difference in vowel to use this spelling on his own and thus reserve a domain name. Denis Brogniart and Alexia Laroche-Joubert have not yet reacted to this information.

