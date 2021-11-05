Telethon 2021: France Télévisions will bet for the first time on streamers

“A reunion telethon”. France Télévisions unveiled, this morning to the press, its device for the 35th edition of the Telethon scheduled for Friday 3 and Saturday 4 December. Despite the ongoing deterioration of the health situation, the duplexes on the ground are for the time being well planned to animate the 30 hours of live.

“Finding the French in the field”

Sophie Davant, mistress of ceremony of the two prime-time with Nagui on France 2 (Saturday) and Cyril Féraud on France 3 (Friday), hoped, this morning, “well find the French on the ground.“”In Paris, Marseille, everywhere in France, we will take the pulse of this popular momentum“.

To make the link between the Lendit studio in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) and the 270,000 volunteers of the Association francaise des myopathes (AFM) mobilized in France (4 million participants), the President of France Televisions, Delphine Ernotte-Cunci, promises the presence of “more animators and journalists“.

Among the new faces, Mohamed Bouhafsi will comment for example, from the Stade de France on December 4, the “Love run”, an animation which consists of running (or walking) while being attached to each other. In addition to Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), dear to the heart of Soprano, the godfather of this edition, “eight initial cities“will make one of the letters of the word” Telethon “shine: it is Thionville (Moselle), Évry (Essonne), Le Touquet (Pas-de-Calais), Éguzon-Chantôme (Indre), Tours (Indre- et-Loire), Honfleur (Calvados), Orègue (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) and Nîmes (Gard). Many faces of the regional offices of France 3 will be responsible for promoting these events. Information figures, Anne-Sophie Lapix, Maryse Burgot and Laurent Bignolas, for their part, will offer reports “on moments of life with patients and their families“.





Z Event’s success, a source of inspiration

On the backstage side, the production will be provided by Tristan Carné (access and bonuses for Friday and Saturday). The production of the event changes hands. Philippe Vilamitjana lets go of the reins in favor of the director of special operations information / antennas of France Télévisions, Yannick Letranchant.

The new producer, undoubtedly inspired by the recent success of Z Event, a charity project around animators specializing in the streaming of video games on the internet, called on streamers – whose names we do not yet know – to make climb the counter. A whole program, “Telethon Gaming, we play together alongside Samuel Étienne”, will be dedicated to them for the first time on Saturday December 4 at 12:30 am on France 2 (the event was previously broadcast on digital). “It’s a novelty, rejoiced Yannick Letranchant. We’re gonna try to show gaming on TV“.”On a central stage, cross-cutting themes on the world of video games, online games and players, particularly with disabilities, will be discussed.“. The gamers’ challenge will also stage”4 to 6 gamers on e-sport challenges that will encourage their community to donate via their Twitch channelThe host of “Questions for a champion” was not chosen at random, he is one of the most active figures of France Televisions on social networks.

Another novelty announced by Yannick Letranchant, the “guinguette” of the Telethon will unveil the backstage of the show. The “Telethon Tombola”, launched last year around Laura Tenoudji with Stars solidaires, will finally make a comeback: viewers are already encouraged to buy their 10 euro tickets which will potentially allow them to live cultural experiences or win prizes offered by artists. Last year, this initiative raised 2,175,800 euros. At the end of the 30 hours of live, the donation counter showed, last year, the sum of 58,290,120 euros.

The Telethon 2021 program on France Télévisions

Friday December 3 at 6:45 p.m. (France 2) : “Tomorrow is now!”, By Sophie Davant and Nagui, with Soprano and Laurence Tiennot-Herment, president of the AFM.

Friday December 3 at 9:05 p.m. (France 3) : “The faces of France Télévisions celebrate the Telethon” by Sophie Davant and Cyril Féraud.

Saturday December 4 at 12:30 am (France 2) : “Telethon Gaming: we play together”, by Samuel Étienne.

Saturday December 4 at 2 a.m. (France 2) : “La Nuit du Téléthon”, by Lucie Chaumette and Adrien Rohard.

Saturday December 4 at 6.30 a.m. (France 2) : “Télématin, special Telethon”, by Damien Thévenot and Maya Lauqué.

Saturday December 4 at 9:30 am (France 2) : “Light on treatments”, by Marine Vignes, Thomas Sotto and Nicolas Chateauneuf.

Saturday December 4 at 11:30 am (France 2) : “Soprano mobilizes Marseille”, by Sophie Jovillard and Bruno Guillon live from Marseille.

Saturday December 4 at 1:35 p.m. (France 3) : “At the heart of the Telethon”, by Marina Carrère d’Encausse, Thomas Isle, Mélanie Taravant and Sébastien Thomas.

Saturday December 4 at 6:40 p.m. (France 2) : “Singing for the Telethon”, by Sophie Davant and Nagui.

Saturday December 4 at 9:05 p.m. (France 2) : “La Grande Fête du Téléthon”, by Sophie Davant and Nagui.