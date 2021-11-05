Terrible blow for Ousmane Dembélé!

It’s sad news for Ousmane Dembélé. Back on the lawn during Barça’s success in Kiev (1-0), the Frenchman is again injured.

Barça: New relapse for Ousmane Dembélé

A nightmarish start to the season for Ousmane Dembele. After playing again Tuesday night against Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League for the first time this season, the French striker is still returning to the infirmary. He suffered from a tear in his left thigh. “Ousmane Dembélé has an elongation in the semi-membranous muscle of the left thigh”, can we read in the press release published on the official website of the club.

the Barça specifies that the French winger will be absent for the match against Celta Vigo, which will take place this Saturday (4.15 p.m.) as part of the 13th day of La Liga. The Catalan club does not specify the duration of his unavailability. But the Spanish press fears the worst. The world champion could miss several weeks of competition.

Ousmane Dembélé overtaken by his physical fragility





The spell seems to be bitter against Ousmane Dembele. Entered in the second half against Dynamo Kiev, a match counting for the 4th day of the Champions League, the French international played his first minutes of the season under the colors of Barça. He had been away from the lawns since last June due to a serious injury to his right leg contracted during theEuro 2020 with the French team. The 2018 world champion underwent surgery on June 28 in Finland.

Remember thatOusmane Dembele has suffered a multitude of physical glitches since joining FC Barcelona, ​​to the point of being labeled “Fragile player”. And when opportunities present themselves, he struggles to seize them due to his physical fragility. The proof, Ousmane Dembele is not on the list of 23 players selected by French coach Didier Deschamps for the international break in November, due to his lack of playing time.