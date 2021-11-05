that intimate scene that shocked him and ended his relationship with his father

JoeyStarr, who has published a new book devoted to his complicated childhood, confided in the columns of Vogue about her very cold relationship with her father. He tells in particular an intimate scene which definitively turned him away from his father.
Before the release of the biopic film dedicated to the legendary rap group NTM, Joeystarr promotes his new book. Baptized “The little Didier” and published by Robert Laffont editions, this work traces the rather complicated childhood of the multi-faceted artist. It deals in particular with his long moments of solitude and the extremely rigid upbringing his father gave him. It was about spanking underneath, repeated absences at home, very hard rules to respect, permanent sidelining … In the columns of the magazine Vogue, the former sidekick of Kool Shen admits that he unfortunately sometimes reproduced his fathering scheme with his own children (he has two sons with Leïla Dixmier – Matisse, 16 years old, and Khalil, 14 years old -, then a third child born in 2015, named Marcello editor’s note).
JoeyStarr bitter towards his father
Yet he strives to treat them as considerately as possible and to make sure that they don’t go wanting. “I am the reverse of my father with my children. If I come home and the fridge is empty, a distant anguish arises. I think with the soup with the grimace he served me every night, it it’s normal if I want to telescope with others, with life “, he says. JoeyStarr also claims that he no longer really has contact with his father today. “I would say this man has never seen his grandchildren”, he notes, between bitterness and sarcasm.
That intimate scene that ended their relationship
And to continue, about the indifference to which he has long been exposed: “I remember bringing him the compilation ‘Rapattitude‘, where I appeared for the first time. Contempt (…) Later, I went to see him with gold discs engraved with his name. There were people at the house. I found out he had two little boys with a new wife. I saw him have gestures of tenderness with them. And that got me … “ JoeyStarr concludes: “He was more interested in my car than what I was telling him. I went home and thought this time it was over.”.