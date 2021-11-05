The agents who set the parking fines on indefinite strike in Nice

For more than three years now, fines for non-payment of parking have been set by a private company: the company Moovia, a subsidiary of Transdev.

These blue vests roam the streets of Nice to track down bad payers. At least in principle … Because this Thursday, the fourteen employees of Moovia were on strike.

They had exchanged their blue vests for the red vests of the CGT to denounce their working conditions and remuneration.

“Management always asks for more yield”

“We are paid at the minimum wage and we are under constant pressure from our management, which always asks us for more performance”, exposes one of these Nice agents.





Suddenly, the entire workforce, according to this employee, would have put away his digital logbook for a strike of unlimited duration.

The movement was also renewed Thursday evening. Despite a sign from the management of the group who sent his HRD to meet the strikers this Friday morning.

Sign deemed insufficient. “We’ve been alerting them for months”, indignant another employee. It must be said that the public service delegation granted by the city of Nice to the company Moovia must come to an end at the end of the year.

The market is being renewed and the employees fully intend to defend their status in this crucial period.