The appetite of whales, much larger than estimated and essential for the ecosystem

The voracity of whales is three times greater than expected, according to a study published Wednesday, which underlines the essential role on marine ecosystems of these animals decimated by hunting.

Humpback whales, blue whales – the largest living animal on our planet – and other species filter seawater through their baleen to feed on krill and small prey.

The study published on Wednesday in Nature followed 321 whales to find out their eating habits. It turns out that a single blue whale eats some 16 tonnes of krill per day – knowing that they do not feed every day.

“It is an animal the size of an airplane, which absorbs the volume of a swimming pool in a few seconds”, underlines the author of the study, Matthew Savoca. “Imagine running three marathons eating as much as possible and doing that for much of the summer,” the whale’s feeding season, he told AFP. “It’s really crazy”.





Based on daily estimates for seven species around Antarctica, the study estimates that whale populations consumed up to 430 million tonnes of krill per year before being wiped out by hunting, or twice the amount. amount of krill in existence today.

Krill is particularly rich in iron. Once digested by whales and released as droppings, it provides an essential nutrient to the rest of the ecosystem, especially phytoplankton.

This plant plankton serves as food for many organisms in the oceans, provides a significant portion of the oxygen we breathe, and stores carbon.

“The nutrients phytoplankton need are present in krill, and whale intestines release iron,” says Matthew Savoca, a researcher at the American University of Standford.

This could explain the decline in krill populations, which did not thrive when whale populations were wiped out. About 1.5 million whales were hunted in the 20th century in the Southern Ocean. “For blue whales, it was more than 99% of their population,” says Matthew Savoca.

The restoration of these populations – today threatened by climate change, collisions with ships, fishing nets and hunting still practiced by a few countries – would make it possible to relaunch a virtuous circle for the entire marine ecosystem.

“There would not only be more krill, but more fish and a healthier ecosystem,” says the researcher.