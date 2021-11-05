The booster dose soon essential for the health pass? The hesitations of the executive

A caregiver prepares a syringe with a vial of Moderna vaccine against Covid-19. – Angela Weiss © 2019 AFP

An incidence rate that climbs by 12% in the space of a week – to now stand at 62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants nationally – 1,096 patients in intensive care on Wednesday, an increase of five points compared to on the eve according to the measure of Public Health France, the reinstatement of the wearing of the mask in the schools of 39 new departments.

The Covid-19 epidemic is once again on the rise in France, and politicians, scientists and doctors are now openly raising the possibility of a “fifth wave”. The question therefore naturally arises of guarding against it.

If the vaccine continues to appear as the most effective weapon in the arsenal deployed against the spread of the disease, its effectiveness decreases over the months. The authorities thus officially recommend the inoculation of a booster dose, commonly and sometimes incorrectly referred to as the “third dose”, for the oldest and most vulnerable groups. The debate that agitates the executive in this context is now as follows: how to encourage the French to take their booster dose of the anti-Covid vaccine?

“We must defend the past”

Semantics is important here. “We must stop talking about a third dose and talk about a reminder”, pushes a manager of LaREM who invites “to turn up the volume on the recall campaign”. “If there are reductions in immunity, it must be said, to install the political decision,” he continues.





The tool to encourage vaccination and recall: the health pass. Among the majority, some push to condition its attribution to the third dose. The subject was raised during the majority’s breakfast and during the group meeting on Tuesday in the Assembly. Social Security budget rapporteur Thomas Mesnier suggested “deactivating the health pass for all those who do not take their booster shot”.

Read more

“We must defend the health pass,” continues a pillar of the majority. “This is the thing that allowed us not to reconfine. I’m quite a push on that because the recall campaign is going to be the central thing for the next few weeks.” 876450610001_6280243265001

Technology, health, politics: a three-dimensional problem

The government seized the health authorities – High Authority of Health, Scientific Council, Council of the vaccine strategy – to have their opinion on the question. And will not take any decision before and this, while the generalization of the booster dose is not relevant today.

The conditionality of the pass raises several questions. Technical, first: while only people over 65 or those with comorbidities have access to the booster dose, how to put it in place without breaking medical confidentiality? “The rise of the epidemic is not a wave”, so tempers within the government or it is indicated that for a few days, registrations for the booster dose are on the rise. “To worry for the sake of worrying does not make sense,” said an adviser to the executive.

Finally, the stake is political. “If we put our finger in there, we acknowledge the fact that we will need the health pass ad vitam aeternam. Because who tells us that one day we will not need a 4th, 5th or 6th dose? “, One wonders within LaREM. The problem is in any case studied by the government. A health defense council to take place Wednesday before the cabinet meeting.

Original article published on BFMTV.com