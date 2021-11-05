The CAC 40 exceeds 7,000 points for the first time in its history

For the first time in its history, the Paris Bourse exceeded the limit of 7,000 points on Friday, November 5, 2021, driven by more accommodating than expected statements from central banks and a series of good corporate results.

The flagship CAC 40 index reached at 9:25 am (Paris time) a new all-time high of 7,016.43 points, breaking its record set the day before. At 10:30 am, it was still above this symbolic threshold, at 7,014.27 points (+ 0.38%).

As a reminder, the CAC 40 index began the month of November with scores that brought it closer and then took it beyond its previous record of September 4, 2000 when it reached 6,944 points at the height of the Internet bubble. .

No risk of recession or bubble burst on the horizon

One could fear that this surge would end badly – the explosion of the Internet bubble from March 2000 had caused a stock market crash which had turned into an economic recession. But in twenty years or so, the environment has changed a lot and the market is based on more solid fundamentals, notably low interest rates and corporate profits.

In more detail, this favorable context results from the good harvest of corporate results in the third quarter, a tendency to reduce tensions on supplies, and a risk premium in the historical average (around 6% in the euro zone) and, finally, of admittedly high valuations in the euro zone (around 16 times the estimated profits in 2021), which but which remain reasonable given the low rates …

All the major indices have already broken their 2002 records

As a reminder, this historic record in Paris is not a first. All the major indices, such as the S&P or the FTSE, have already broken their records of the 2000s. The Parisian index is only catching up.

In addition, the weighting of the index has changed significantly in twenty years. Today, it is the values ​​of luxury which are in control and draw most of the increase. LVMH, L’Oréal and Hermès, which all benefit from the power of the Chinese market, have thus become the three main capitalizations of the Paris market.





Admittedly, the lack of visibility, with this phase more inflation, less growth, created more volatility but no one in the markets evokes the slightest risk of recession, which could bring down the risky markets, equities and credit. . In other words, the stock market today is a far cry from the excesses of the 2000s and the bubble.