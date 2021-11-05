The CAC 40 soars above 7,000 points and beats its historic record

Posted on Nov 5, 2021 9:41 AMUpdated Nov 5, 2021, 10:40 a.m.

Nothing can stop the CAC 40! The flagship index of the Paris Bourse crossed the threshold of 7,000 points for the first time in its history this Friday morning. A few minutes after the opening, he set a new session record of 7,018.31 points, en route to a seventh consecutive session of gains, a series unseen since April 2019.

The CAC 40 is one of the most dynamic stock market indices since the arrival of anti-Covid vaccines, just a year ago. It has since soared by more than 40%, erasing in turn its pre-crisis peak and its historic record.

Global markets in full euphoria

The support, monetary and budgetary policies, allowed it to forget in record time the difficulties related to confinements and activity restrictions. Never had he recovered so quickly from such a severe crisis.





The euphoria is not limited to the Paris Bourse. The German DAX exceeded 16,000 points for the first time this week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index is also evolving at its highest level ever.

Equity markets are also celebrating across the Atlantic. The Dow Jones has settled above 36,000 points, again a new level. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have also set new records at a breakneck pace since the start of the year.