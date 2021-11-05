The competitor of the AirPods Pro loses 100 €!

Ever since Apple entered the wireless headphone market, it has forced the competition to wake up. And some brands have been able to come up with great products, even judged by some tests to be better than AirPods Pro! This is the case with the True Wireless Momentum 2 Bluetooth headphones from Sennheiser.

We will come back to the detailed specifications of Sennheiser’s wireless headphones below. For now, remember one thing: outside of Apple, there are some excellent Bluetooth headphone manufacturers.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 have been tested by various independent experts recognized as “What Hi-Fi?” or “Les Numériques”. In both cases, they obtained the maximum score of 5 out of 5 stars. The German brand has proven that its high-end headphones compete with any competitor, even those marketed “for the pros”.

Right now, these headphones are offered at -37% on Amazon. They therefore fall to € 186.99 instead of € 299. According to the price comparators we have used (LeDénicheur and Idealo), the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 have never been so inexpensive.

Buy Sennheiser Momentum 2 for 186 € on Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphones: better than AirPods Pro?

Why are we talking about AirPods Pro? Quite simply because they are quite expensive wireless headphones with active noise reduction. On this market, we also find the WF-1000XM3 from Sony for example.

First and foremost, experts note the quality of finish of the Momentum True Wireless 2. The materials used and the ergonomics of the final rendering give a premium and solid effect. This build quality isn’t just there to be pretty: comfort, support and ease of use are there. We note, among other things, the complete and customizable controls directly on the headphones.





In terms of sound quality, we particularly appreciate the rendering of bass. Few headphones enjoy such deep and crisp bass. The mids are precise, which is important for calls or podcasts for example (the vocals are in the mids). For the highs, we are very far from a metallic sound but, if we want to quibble, we can still say that they are slightly lacking in sweetness. Finally, we love the quality of the stereo: the sound spatialization is excellent and this makes your music much more immersive. In general, the sound rendering is balanced and generous.

In short, you understood it, we are at the top of the top in terms of sound quality and ergonomics. Probably even above what Apple offers. As for autonomy, count between 5h and 7h per charge, which is comparable to AirPods. TOWith this promo, Apple is above Sennheiser only on 2 points: active noise reduction… and price.

Buy Sennheiser Momentum 2 for 186 € on Amazon