The complaint filed by Jeff Bezos’ company against NASA rejected in court

Blue Origin’s lawsuit against NASA protesting its decision to choose SpaceX to build the next moon lander was dismissed by a US federal court on Thursday.

This decision puts an end to months of legal battle, which prevented NASA from working with SpaceX on this lander, pending the resolution of the conflict. Named Starship, the craft should allow the Americans, thanks to the Artemis program, to return to the Moon. “NASA will resume work with SpaceX as soon as possible,” she said in a statement.





An unfair process

The US space agency announced in April that it had awarded Elon Musk’s company the project to build the manned moon landing system (HLS), for $ 2.9 billion. But its competitor, Blue Origin, the company of Jeff Bezos, then filed a complaint with the Congressional body responsible for the control of public accounts (GAO), arguing that the NASA evaluation process had been unfair and that the The space agency should have named several winners.

The gendarme of public contracts had rejected this request. Blue Origin, believing that the GAO was unable to respond to the “fundamental problems” of the NASA decision, then filed a complaint with the Federal Claims Court of the United States. But Judge Richard A. Hertling therefore finally agreed with NASA on Thursday.

“You have been tried! “

The reasons for his decision have not been made public and remain under seal for the moment. In a statement, Blue Origin said its complaint had “highlighted important safety issues” in the contract award process “still to be resolved.”

“Blue Origin remains deeply committed to the success of the Artémis program,” she added. “We have a wide range of activities on multiple contracts with NASA so that the United States can achieve its goal of returning to the moon to stay there. “Elon Musk has reacted in his own way, on Twitter, by posting a” meme “bearing the mention:” You have been judged! “.