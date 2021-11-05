the damned of the forest

Thousands of candidates for exile from the Middle East have been trying since the summer to reach Western Europe. Instrumented by the Minsk regime, they come up against the police in Poland, who drive them back to the border. In the region of Bialowieza, in the northeast of the country, our reporters met these castaways who survive in extreme conditions.

Paris Match. Pushed by Belarus, the migrants find themselves trapped, they are finally the pawns of a game of ping-pong with Poland …

Ghislain de Violet. This is a real mousetrap. They take this route to Belarus without expecting that the Polish state’s response will be as strong in the face. They find themselves caught in a pincer movement. The police, soldiers and border guards overwhelmingly returned them manu militari to Belarus. The Polish state has established an emergency zone in the primitive forest of Bialowieza, closed to the press and NGOs. As a result, they can do whatever they want. It is in a way a zone of lawlessness, stretched along the Belarusian border, over a few kilometers wide. The migrants we met were on the edge of this area.





What conditions do they live in?

They survive more than they live. Most do not have tents, they are on the ground and shelter as much as they can with sleeping bags and blankets. Their survival largely depends on the goodwill and solidarity of a few residents. In spite of everything, the aid of NGOs and residents remains tightly controlled. It is limited to food donations, medicines …

What are the residents who come to their aid at risk?

They cannot enter the red zone at the risk of ending up in front of a judge. And have, a priori, neither the right to convey nor to accommodate the migrants.

A report to find in number 3783 of Paris Match, on sale in newsstands.