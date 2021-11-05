the director of the first two films has a huge plan for the franchise

While the film Harry potter and the sorcerer’s stone this year celebrates its 20 years, its director, Chris Columbus, dreams of carrying out a project for the franchise.

A real fantasy

True global phenomenon, franchise Harry potter continues to fascinate millions of readers and moviegoers around the world. It must be said that JK Rowling created a fascinating world, admirably put into images from 2000, the year the film was released. Harry potter and the sorcerer’s stone, which is blowing its twenty candles this year. (Do not hesitate to take a look at these films which are celebrating their twentieth birthday in 2021!)

While the keys to the film franchise have been handed over to the British David Yates, who directed the last four films of the saga Harry potter and all the films Fantastic Beasts, a filmmaker who worked on the saga wants to return to JK Rowling’s Wizarding World.. It is Chris Columbus, the director of Harry potter and the sorcerer’s stone and of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the first two films of the saga.

Indeed, in a long and fascinating interview with our American colleagues from Variety, Columbus was asked about his opinion regarding the possibility that there will be new films in the future. Harry potter – other than those of the saga Fantastic Beasts by David Yates. And the filmmaker’s answer could not be clearer:

I would love to realize Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. It’s a great play. […] It’s one of my little fantasies.



Chris Columbus would therefore like to achieve the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, written by Jack Thorne (to whom we owe the British series At the crossroads of worlds, adapting the Philip Pullman trilogy), based on a story by Jack Tiffany and JK Rowling. Published in 2016, the play tells us the story of Harry and Ginny Potter’s children, and more specifically that of their second son, Albus Severus Potter, who delves into his father’s past with the help of the last Time Turner. , causing a huge disaster.

A feasible project?

If Daniel Radcliffe (Harry) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny) don’t seem, for now at least, unwilling to reprise their respective roles, Warner seems more and more interested in an adaptation of the play as a feature film. In January 2021, Ann Sarnoff, President of Warner Bros., expressed her desire to “find innovative and creative ways to keep the Wizarding World fresh and relevant for years to come“. In March 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reported that WarnerMedia was considering adapting the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in film.

Aware of the place reserved for the saga by fans for 20 years, Warner will most certainly not give up its hen of gold, especially since the launch of HBO Max needs more and more content. So many elements that could allow Chris Columbus to realize his fantasy of realization.

A “fantasy” which delights us, moreover. Since in addition to having directed the first two films of the saga Harry potter and produces the third, Chris Columbus is undoubtedly, with his mentor Steven Spielberg, one of the greatest filmmakers of childhood. Recall that he wrote the screenplays for Gremlins by Joe Dante and Goonies by Richard Donner, before directing Mom I missed the plane.

While waiting for Chris Columbus’ project to come to fruition, remember that theare fans of Harry potter will be able to discover Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, third installment of the adventures of Newt Scamender, earlier than expected.