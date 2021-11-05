the first prices disappear from the shelves of household appliances

The shortage of raw materials and high transport costs make low-end household appliances less available to consumers. A situation which benefits in particular the brands established in France and in Europe, which are a class above.

It is one of the most popular departments in supermarkets in France: the appliance department is always full of customers, but products at the first price are less and less available. In question, the unavailability of products or excessively long delays. Consumers therefore prefer to turn to slightly more expensive equipment, available immediately. “I prefer to pay the price it takes for it to last us at least ten years”, says a consumer.





Most of the major household appliances come from Asia, up to 37%. With the fivefold increase in the cost of importing products into Europe, it is becoming more interesting to turn to products “made in France”, which are part of the mid-range. In the Orléans region (Loiret), a factory owned by the Brandt company manufactures and assembles almost all of its parts on site, which allows it to grow significantly. “We manufacture about 50% more volume compared to last year “, says Simon Barbeau, CEO of the Brandt group. This success also allows the company to recruit employees and increase its production.