the first promotions earlier than expected?

BLACK FRIDAY AMAZON 2021. Black Friday 2021 is the highlight of online commerce in general and Amazon in particular. In the United States, an Early Black Friday is already underway, well before the official Black Friday date of November 26. And in France ?

Summary

Amazon seems determined to surprise its world for Black Friday 2021. The online sales giant, which achieves a significant portion of its turnover during each financial year during the major commercial operation at the end of the year, has Already launched in the United States “Early Black Friday”, a preview very far ahead of the date of Black Friday 2021 set for November 26. The promotions will therefore gain momentum for nearly a month before D-Day on the other side of the Atlantic. enough to give an idea of ​​what Amazon’s Black Friday will look like in 2021.

And in France, what will Amazon do for Black Friday 2021? The operation was disrupted by the coronavirus and containment last year. Faced with the grumbling of traders, blocked by health restrictions, a postponement of promotions to December 4 had been decided. Amazon had bowed to it after several weeks of arm wrestling and even after launching its Black Friday Week. in fact, this postponement will only have prolonged the sequence of good deals until the beginning of December.

For Black Friday 2021, Amazon should go the other way and could even resume the trend of the last editions which, year after year, started earlier and earlier in the month of November. It is already almost a given that a “Black Friday Week” will begin on the Monday preceding “Black Friday”. And Amazon’s Black Friday date could therefore be even further forward.

In 2021, Black Friday should begin no later than Monday, November 22, the Monday before the real Black Friday since Amazon generally launches its “Black Friday Week” there. We can then expect the first promos followed by a rise throughout the week and then a wave of huge reductions during the “real” Black Friday, Friday November 26th. We can bet on a peak of promotions on “Black Friday”, for an end to hostilities the following Monday, which generally corresponds to “Cyber ​​Monday”, a last day of “deals” and other broken prices. In 2021, Cyber ​​Monday should take place on Monday, November 29 and mark the end of this great week of reductions.

On the American Amazon site, Black Friday 2021 has already started! Amazon has been offering an “Early Black Friday” since the end of October (see here), with a series of promotions on toys, smartphones, DIY and home equipment. This Tuesday, November 2, we could already find, for example, a Bosh cordless drill-screwdriver kit at $ 99 against $ 149 in strikethrough price or up to 35% savings on certain kitchen machines. Across the Atlantic, Black Friday has arrived more than a month ahead of the distribution giant. Earlier, Amazon started offering a new email giveaway feature for its Prime subscribers. To prepare for Christmas well in advance with Black Friday 2021, Prime members can already send a gift to someone without knowing the recipient’s delivery address, by selecting the product on the Amazon application and then adding a receipt to facilitate returns. Just enter an email address or the recipient’s mobile number and the recipient can either accept the purchase or redeem it for an Amazon gift card, without the sender knowing. It is also possible to create and share lists of family gift ideas.





“We’re excited to help customers get some great holiday deals even earlier this year,” said Dave Clark, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon. “Customers can shop early with confidence knowing they are already receiving amazing offers, so they can get a head start on their to-do lists so they can truly take advantage of the holiday season, “he said. Whether or not they are stamped Black Friday, promotions are also accumulating on the US version Amazon.com site with flash operations or flash sales on brands such as Apple, Sony, L’Oréal or Bose.

What promos to expect for Amazon Black Friday in France?

At this point, in France, Amazon’s Black Friday page points to a standard promotion page. But that does not mean that we do not yet find some serious good plans. At the time of writing, Amazon is indeed posting -54% on a selection of Bosh products for the kitchen (see the offers), up to -25% on a selection of Oral-B toothbrushes (see offers), or even up to -53% on a selection of Nespresso machines (see offers). With the rules of the European Union and the free movement of goods helping, we will also keep an eye on the Amazon sites of neighboring countries (Amazon.es, Amazon.de, Amazon.it), where Black Friday is not either. more launched at this point.

One thing is certain, Amazon, which has greatly contributed to the establishment of Black Friday in France, is the brand that will once again offer the most promotions, on thousands of products, but also the one that will undoubtedly achieve the most. in sales during Black Friday 2021. However, it is difficult to anticipate in detail the promos that the giant will offer online as the spectrum is wide. Each year, several tens of thousands of products see their prices drop for a week or more, with reductions sometimes going up to 60 to 70%. Among the most striking promotions last year, we found up to -45% on robot vacuum cleaners (Irobot, Neato, Rowenta), an Exclusive Microsoft Surface Pro 7 pack, the Amazon Echo connected speaker with Alexa, deals on kitchen appliances and in particular robots, many flash offers, particularly on laptops, gaming PCs and computer accessories … Note that products such as toys, electric toothbrushes from the Oral brand B, or Bose speakers are almost systematically sold off at Amazon during Black Friday.

How to prepare well for Black Friday Amazon?

To take advantage of the countless “deals” that Amazon offers during Black Friday, you have to try to prepare in advance. It is advisable first of all to create a subscription to the site, if you do not already have one, which can save precious minutes on very hot promotions, which can very quickly lead to a shortage of stock. Amazon also allows you to register one or more credit cards and several addresses for billing and delivery, for a very fast transaction.

Amazon offers business operations throughout the year with numerous promotions. The best-known event is Prime Day, which reserves its promotions and discounts for subscribers to the Prime service, the device that allows you to obtain advantages but also faster delivery. However, it was at the end of November that shoppers and Internet users went en masse to the website of the American giant since Black Friday represents one of the most important periods in terms of sales, especially in France where the event has become more democratic and extended in recent years. Remember that Black Friday was originally an operation born in the United States and held on the last Friday of November, the day after Thanksgiving.