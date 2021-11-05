The Google Pixel Fold would arrive in 2022 with a disappointing camera

After the release of the Google Pixel 6, rumors continue about the Pixel Fold, Google’s first foldable smartphone.

We have been hearing for several months about a foldable smartphone developed by Google, which we can call the Google Pixel Fold while waiting for something better. The device has already appeared in the Android code, and we understand after the presentation of Android 12L that it could be Google’s showcase device to highlight this new optimized system.





The 9To5Google site was able to obtain new information on the characteristics of the smartphone by dissecting the APK of the Google Camera application. The photo may be disappointing.

The return of the Pixel 3

Indeed, according to the site, the Google Pixel Fold should use a 12.2 megapixel IMX363 sensor, well known by Google since used from the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 5. It would be supported by an IMX386 sensor from 12 megapixels probably for the ultra wide angle lens, like on the Pixel 5. This was the main point of criticism of the latter, the camera was no longer so incredible despite the excellent software treatment from Google, because the sensor and optics chosen by the firm were aging. Elements that had evolved with the Pixel 6.

Hitherto known by the code name Passport, this Google Pixel Fold would now use the code name Pipit. The code name change could indicate a major change in the project: perhaps a drop in the manufacturing price by changing the photo module?

The Google Pixel Fold would also be equipped with two 8-megapixel IMX 355 sensors, which we imagine rather used for the sensor on the front above the unfolded screen, and above the second screen on the outside when the screen is folded.

The smartphone should be talked about again as we approach the release of Android 12L, the next version of the system scheduled for 2022, designed more for smartphones with foldable screens or large devices.