the hour of judgment for Alexandre Benalla

He was at the heart of a major political storm of the Macron five-year term: the Paris court ruled on Friday, November 5 in the afternoon on the fate of the former Elysee mission manager Alexandre Benalla, pursued in particular for violence on May 1, 2018. During the trial in September, the prosecution requested eighteen months suspended imprisonment against the former close collaborator of Emmanuel Macron and sentences of two to twelve months suspended against three other defendants.

In this case, the one who is now 30 years old and converted to the private sector appeared for twelve offenses, including “Meeting violence” and “Interference with the function of a police officer” during the Labor Day 2018 demonstration in the capital. Prolix at the helm, Alexandre Benalla assured to have been “Fair, loyal, honest” and contested all “Willful violence”, claiming to have wanted “To challenge” from “Police attackers”.

The project manager had been identified by the newspaper The world on July 18, 2018 on a video in which he appeared, with a police helmet, brutalizing a woman and a man, place de la Contrescarpe in Paris, at the end of a day on May 1 enamelled with violence. A member of the presidential cabinet, the 26-year-old young man was integrated into the police force that day as a simple observer. The article had triggered a political earthquake whose aftershocks had shaken the top of the state for many months, from press revelations to parliamentary committees.

Since then targeted by a series of judicial investigations, Alexandre Benalla faced court for three weeks, with his friend and former employee of the presidential party (LREM) Vincent Crase, as well as two police officers. Warning against a record “Already judged by the court of opinion”, prosecutors called for a return to “Facts”.

They argued at the hearing that Benalla and Crase had “Acted with police officers, like police officers and sometimes instead of police officers”, while their intervention was “not necessary”. The magistrates considered that they had committed “Illegitimate violence” out of a total of four people in the Latin Quarter. They demanded a one-year suspended prison sentence against Vincent Crase, a 48-year-old former reservist gendarme, also prosecuted for illegally carrying a weapon that day.

In this file with drawers, Alexandre Benalla is also implicated for having carried a pistol without authorization in 2017 in Poitiers, as well as for having used, after his dismissal, two diplomatic passports during eleven trips and for producing a false document in order to ” obtain a service passport. The prosecution also asked for his conviction for these facts, as well as additional penalties of 500 euros fine, a ban from all public service for five years and from carrying a weapon for ten years – fifteen years for Vincent Crase.

Describing a “Media tidal wave”, a “cataclysm” for a man who was “Demonized”, the defense of the former member of Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet pleaded for acquittal for all offenses, with the exception of the fraudulent use – recognized – of diplomatic passports. His lawyers argued that he and Vincent Crase had “Helped to challenge” perpetrators “Flagrant”, as permitted by law in certain circumstances, arguing that their actions were “Proportionate”.

Two former officials of the Paris police headquarters were tried with them for having transmitted CCTV images to Alexandre Benalla. The prosecution requested two and four months suspended imprisonment against them; their lawyers pleaded a “Error of discernment” and relaxes her.