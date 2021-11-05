the hours are counted for Xavi, the Spanish press ignites

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

It’s the big day for Barça! Since the dismissal of Ronald Koeman, all of Catalonia has turned its eyes to Qatar and Xavi Hernandez. The current coach of Al-Sadd, a true legend of the Catalan club, is tipped to succeed the Dutchman. In recent days, discussions have intensified between the former player, his Qatari team, as well as Barcelona management, to the point that an agreement is expected for today. Better yet, the Spanish press understands that this Friday, November 5 would be D-Day.

Indeed, the thoughtful face of Barça de Guardiola is on the front page of the dailies. Mundo Deportivo ignites: “Today is Xavi’s day”, we can read on the front page. As for Sport, the other Catalan media, “OK signature” is displayed. The two newspapers explain that Barça strongly believes in an agreement during the day, with the ambition to present it in the afternoon. Tomorrow, Barça move on the lawn of Celta Vigo, with Xavi Hernandez on the bench?



