The image that worries Tesla owners

We analyze every comment posted on social media since the Superchargers opened up to competition. Overall, we feel a lot of concern, in relation to an announcement that should shake up positively the electric vehicle market.

Superchargers unsuited to the competition?

It seems hard to believe, but yes! The supercharging infrastructure is well thought out for Tesla brand vehicles. And it should be remembered that this network was built when the entire automotive industry did not want to hear about electric vehicles.





In this picture we can clearly see three things:

The Audi E-tron must occupy several places to recharge at the Superchargers.

No other vehicle is present on the station at the same time.

The left wing of the station is not used by Tesla at all

Should we be worried?

The announcement shared this week about the official rollout of this pilot is historic (and we’ve been following the topic for a while).

The Tesla, Ionity or Fastned teams are fully trained in the development of these recharging areas, and the challenge is to maximize income.

It is therefore impossible that the Californian manufacturer does not intervene to meet the needs of all owners of electric vehicles, if the decision is taken at the scale of the Supercharger network.

Indeed, we must remember that it is a pilot. And the principle of a pilot is that he can be generalized. Or not.

To be continued!