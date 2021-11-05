the improbable nickname Prince Philip gave to the queen!

In 73 years of marriage, Prince Philip and the Queen of England have shared many moments of laughter … especially when the former Duke of Edinburgh gave Elizabeth II funny nicknames!
Nicknames not always worthy of a queen! For several weeks, the health of Elizabeth II worries. Cancellation of official performances, hospitalization followed by several days of rest … Although Buckingham Palace tries to reassure and that the sovereign, herself, tries appearances in videoconference or at the wheel of her car to silence the rumors, the signs of age are visibly felt his state of health. Unless what really misses the nonagenarian is the presence of her husband, Prince Philip, who died last April at the age of 99. And yes, the tandem at the head of the United Kingdom had shared more than 73 years of life together.
Prince Philip’s mockery
And throughout her reign, marked by wars, Brexit or family scandals, the monarch knew that she could count on her pillar to support her, but also to make her laugh. As our colleagues from Paris Match in this week’s edition, the couple weren’t the last when it came to a good laugh. The one who was Duke of Edinburgh until his death (this title having been passed on to his eldest son Prince Charles at his death), handling irony with a very particular touch made it undoubtedly benefit Queen Elisabeth II, not hesitating to mock her happily. Prince Philip who knew how to carry her when she had to take care of everything “the royal foubi“also had some pretty funny nicknames in store for him.
Very surprising nicknames
As the news magazine reveals, the husband of the Queen of England was having fun at the name “my little sausage“… but that’s not all. Prince Philip also had a stock of jokes regarding the sovereign’s hairstyle and with particular affection for her Louis XVI-style permed white curls which brought him earned the nickname of: “My little cauliflower head“. Mockery which above all reveals all the love that the Duke of Edinburgh had for Elizabeth II!