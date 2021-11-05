The Incal adapted to cinema? Taika Waititi is about to take up the challenge

After years of waiting and aborted projects, the masterful space opera of Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius.

Actor and director Taika Waititi, Oscar for best screenplay for Jojo rabbit in 2020, will adapt the mythical sci-fi comic to the cinema The Incal, sold in millions of copies worldwide, announced the publisher Les Humanoïdes Associés in a press release sent on November 4.

In addition to directing, the New Zealand artist will also participate in the screenplay of this adaptation of The Incal, work imagined at the end of the 1970s by the Franco-Chilean author Alejandro Jodorowsky and the designer Moebius (Jean Giraud). “Alejandro Jodorowsky’s films and comics have influenced me and so many others for a very long time. I was amazed to have the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life ”, said in a statement Taika Waititi.

This is the first foray of the Humanoïdes Associés (established in Los Angeles since 1998) into the world of cinema. For his part, Taika Waititi has already adapted the universe of comics on the big screen. He directed for Marvel Studios the film Thor: Ragnarok, praised by fans and critics, and is also in command of the fourth installment of The Adventures of the God of the Avengers, Thor: Love and Thunder, announced in 2022.

The Incal is a space opera mystic whose hero, a seedy private investigator named John Difool, accidentally discovers an esoteric artifact known as the Incal, coveted by many factions across the galaxy. Difool finds himself forced to save the universe and makes, reluctantly, a spiritual journey questioning the meaning of his own existence. Quoted in the press release, Fabrice Giger, boss of the Humanoids group (Les Humanoïdes Associés and La Boîte à bubbles), said that The Incal, republished in multiple languages, simply “Transformed everything he touched” since its inception and that the magic will once again operate with Taika Waititi.

“When Fabrice Giger presented Taika Waititi’s work to me, it seemed obvious to me that it was the right one. I have full confidence in Taika’s creativity to give L’Incal an astonishing version, both intimate and cosmic ”, for his part rejoiced Alejandro Jodorowsky, now 92 years old. A figure of the underground, Jodorowsky is himself familiar with the world of cinema with films with esoteric atmospheres. Before Denis Villeneuve and David Lynch, he had tried, in vain, to adapt on the big screen Dune, the famous SF novel by Frank Herbert.

Les Humanoïdes Associés was founded in Paris in 1974 by Jean Giraud (Moebius), Philippe Druillet and Jean-Pierre Dionnet and remains famous for the magazine Screaming metal. Disappeared fifteen years ago, the cult magazine made its big comeback in September in France, in the form of a quarterly of nearly 300 pages.